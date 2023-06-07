Stefanos Tsitsipas is not good at predictions, but he did reveal who he wanted to come out on top between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas was simply outclassed by Alcaraz in their French Open quarterfinal matchup as he lost in straight sets in a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) defeat.

Speaking after the match, Tsitsipas acknowledged the Spaniard played great — but not exceptional — while also seemingly providing an excuse for his own performance.

“He played great,” the Greek said while looking deflated in his post-game press conference. “I mean, I don't think he played exceptional but he played great.

“One thing I'm going to try and avoid in the future is having melatonin pills and naps before matches because it clearly doesn't seem to be working.”

Alcaraz's win set up the match everyone was waiting for — just his second-ever meeting with Djokovic. Tsitsipas was asked who he thought would win that matchup to which he gave a simple response.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I root for the young kids,” he said bluntly.

Later on, the Greek star was asked to compare what it was like to play against both players, given that he now had the experience of playing both of them in Paris in particular.

“Well, one has experience,” Tsitsipas responded. “The other one has legs and moves like Speedy Gonzales. One can hit super, big shots. The other one prefers control over anything… to apply pressure and just make the opponent move as much as possible.

“I am not good at predictions so I'll stay away from it. Let the best player win.”

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will clash in the French Open semifinal on Friday in what should be can't-miss television.