Eddie Huang, creator of Fresh Off the Boat, is set to direct a documentary charting the rise and fall of Vice Media, Variety reported.

In May, Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. A few months later, the company announced a restructuring plan and layoffs after the filing and its $350 million asset sale. In 2017, the company was valued at $5.7 billion.

Huang has a unique take on the story: he hosted Huang's World on Vice for four seasons. The show showcased his travels around the world to learn about a country's culture, food and history.

He said in a statement, “For the majority of my late 20s and 30s, I loved Vice.”

“It gave a generation of talent the opportunity to make things they didn’t have anywhere else,” he added.

“Whether that was because we were weirdos, idiots or savants, I’m not sure, but Vice is broke. That’s the headline. A company worth an estimated $4 billion just a few years ago is now bankrupt. I want to know why,” Huang continued in his statement. The feature-length documentary, he claimed, will examine “the media industry's evolution and the factors that led to the company's downfall.”

Huang is best known for creating the acclaimed ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat, based on his autobiography of the same title about his experiences as a son of Taiwanese Chinese immigrants. The show, which starred Randall Park and Constance Wu, ended its six seasons in 202.

Eddie Huang will write and executive produce the upcoming Showtime drama series Panda, which will feature the pressed pill boom in the late 1990s.