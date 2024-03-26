Major League Baseball is back, as MLB Opening Day is on Thursday, March 28. There is no better way to watch baseball than through Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+. The weekly broadcast is back for its third season, and the coverage starts one day after Opening Day. In this article, we will explain how you can watch Friday Night Baseball with a free trial.
How to watch MLB on Apple TV+
Friday Night Baseball is a weekly double-header broadcast that is presented by and available on Apple TV+. Every week, two of the biggest games of the week will be available on Apple TV+. Additionally, Friday Night Baseball will provide pre and postgame coverage of the games.
Friday Night Baseball will be available to fans in 60 different countries for the entirety of the 2024 season. The broadcast team for Friday Night Baseball will include Wayne Randazzo and Alex Faust as play-by-play commentators and Dontrelle Willis and Ryan Spilborghs as color analysts. Heidi Watney and Tricia Whitaker are the sideline reporters, and Ted Varrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott are former MLB umpires who will provide rules breakdowns.
*Watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ (click for a 7-day free trial)*
Friday Night Baseball schedule
The MLB announced the schedule for Friday Night Baseball games for the first half of the season, so we know all of the marquee matchups through June 28.
Friday Night Baseball action will kick off on Friday, March 29, with one of the biggest double-headers of the year. The New York Yankees, the best team in the history of baseball with 27 World Series titles, will take on the Houston Astros, the league’s best winners over the last handful of seasons. Houston has made it to the ALCS in each of the last seven seasons, and they advanced to the World Series in four of those years.
That game will be followed by a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. With the acquisitions of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles had arguably the biggest offseason in the history of baseball. They take on a Cardinals team that has finished first or second in the AL Central 18 times this century but will be looking for redemption after placing last in the division for the first time in that span last year. The complete Friday Night Baseball schedule is below.
- Friday, March 29
- New York Yankees @ Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET
- St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 5
- New York Mets @ Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers – 8 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 12
- Milwaukee Brewers @ Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET
- Chicago Cubs @ Seattle Mariners – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 19
- Texas Rangers @ Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 26
- St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET
- Tampa Bay Rays @ Chicago White Sox – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, May 3
- San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Toronto Blue Jays @ Washington Nationals – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, May 10
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET
- Kansas City Royals @ Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, May 17
- Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m. ET
- Friday, May 24
- Milwaukee Brewers @ Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET
- Baltimore Orioles @ Chicago White Sox – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, May 31
- Detroit Tigers @ Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 7
- Minnesota Twins @ Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 14
- Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Angels @ San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 21
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Atlanta Braves @ New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 28
- Houston Astros @ New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET
- San Diego Padres @ Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET