The Baltimore Ravens moved into first place in the AFC North with their Week 12 win over the New York Jets. While Lamar Jackson hasn’t played like the two-time MVP fans have grown accustomed to since returning from a hamstring injury, the Ravens keep winning. Baltimore went from basement dwellers at 1-5 to division leaders at 6-5 with five straight wins.

The Ravens’ hot streak has the team right back in the playoff picture. However, injuries threatened to derail the resurgent squad. Jackson is dealing with a toe ailment and star safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an ankle injury against the Jets. Both players earned DNP tags on the Ravens’ Monday practice report. A particularly concerning development on a short week, as Baltimore plays the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night.

Fortunately for Baltimore, Jackson and Hamilton returned to a full practice on Wednesday and are good to go for Thursday’s game, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Both players avoided an injury designation for Week 13’s matchup.

Ravens receive positive injury news ahead of Bengals clash

However, it’s not all positive news for the Ravens. DT Taven Bryan (knee) and RB Justice Hill (neck) have been ruled out for Thursday’s divisional clash with Cincinnati.

Week 13's injury report is a mixed bag for the Bengals. Joe Burrow is set to make his return from a turf toe injury suffered in Week 2. But while Cincinnati will get its Pro Bowl QB back, the team will be missing two key contributors.

Wideout Tee Higgins will miss Week 13 with a concussion. Trey Hendrickson will also be sidelined for Cincinnati's Thanksgiving night clash with the Ravens. The reigning sack leader will miss his fourth straight game with a hip injury.

Baltimore is looking for its sixth straight win Thursday. The team fell to 1-5 while Jackson sat out three games with a hamstring injury. He made a strong return against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, tossing four touchdowns. However, since then, Jackson has struggled, throwing just one touchdown and two interceptions over his last three games.

Despite Jackson's slump, the Ravens' defense has continued to improve as the season progresses. Hamilton has been on a roll lately, racking up 19 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended in his last two games.