Arkansas football appears to be targeting Alex Golesh for its open head coaching job. Buzz has built for Golesh jumping to the Southeastern Conference since Wednesday morning. Now the USF athletic director has broken his silence.

Rob Higgins posted a lengthy response to the Golesh-to-Arkansas chatter on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Higgins sounds prepared for any scenario involving Golesh.

“We are respectful and supportive of Coach and his family in their decision making process,” Higgins wrote.

USF remains “ultra-prepared” if Golesh leaves the Tampa Bay region. Higgins enthusiastically added that the future is bright at USF regardless of what happens next.

Has Arkansas and Alex Golesh accepted a deal?

Trey Schapp of 103.7 FM The Buzz Arkansas revealed Golesh and the Razorbacks accepted a deal. Yet there's no official word anything got finalized.

Regardless, Golesh rose as a hot commodity across the CFB landscape. He guided the Bulls to the massive upsets of Boise State and Florida during non-conference play. USF rose to top 25 status by virtue of beating the nationally ranked preseason teams. The Bulls have since taken three losses — one a rout against Miami.

The Bulls, however, are no longer in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. Meanwhile, North Texas and Tulane control its own destiny for a bid in the American Athletic Conference title game.

USF isn't out of the picture with a 5-2 conference mark, though. But will need outside help to get in. Still, USF appears to be nearing posting its head football coach opening soon.

Arkansas, meanwhile, will seek its sixth different head coach in the 2000s era. The Razorbacks haven't delivered a 10-win campaign since 2011. Sam Pittman got fired after a six season run at Fayetteville.