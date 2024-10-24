Since their typical Week 1 loss to a nonconference opponent like USC, the LSU Tigers have bounced back with an impressive six-game winning streak. Now ranked No. 8 in the country, they are one of the 12 teams still in contention for the College Football Playoff. Led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (6-1, 3-0 SEC) is positioning itself as a serious threat in the SEC.

Replacing last year's Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, was never going to be easy for head coach Brian Kelly. However, through perseverance and steady play, Nussmeier has been solid—though not perfect or Heisman-caliber—keeping the Tigers in playoff contention. His consistency and ability to deliver when needed, such as the overtime touchdown pass against Ole Miss, have propelled LSU to second place in the SEC standings.

This weekend, LSU faces its toughest challenge yet—a road matchup against the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0 SEC) at Kyle Field. The Aggies remain undefeated in conference play, making this game critical for both teams in their pursuit of an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth.

With that said, let’s dive into some bold predictions for Garrett Nussmeier and LSU in their Week 9 clash against Texas A&M.

Garrett Nussmeier gets sacked at least once by Texas A&M

Given the strength of most SEC defensive lines, it seems almost inevitable that Nussmeier would face constant pressure and take sacks each game. However, LSU's offensive line has been remarkable this season. The Tigers' starting offensive line has allowed zero sacks all year, according to Pro Football Focus. Even with some rotation on the line, Nussmeier has only been sacked twice this season, both occurring in the game against South Carolina. Not even Ole Miss could get to the LSU quarterback.

That said, Saturday night’s matchup against Texas A&M might be different, especially surrounded by the loud environment at Kyle Field. The Aggies boast a solid pass rush, tied for 35th in the FBS with 17 sacks. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko will look to bring relentless pressure to bring down Nussmeier at least once, if not more, in this crucial SEC showdown.

Garrett Nussmeier avoids making any turnovers against Texas A&M

One issue for Nussmeier this season has been his struggle with interceptions. He currently ranks fourth in the SEC, having thrown six interceptions, and has thrown one in every game except three. Last week, he managed to avoid turning the ball over against Arkansas, but the question remains whether he can make it two weeks in a row without a pick. So far this season, Nussmeier hasn’t had back-to-back games without an interception.

The good news for LSU is that Texas A&M isn’t among the top teams in FBS at forcing turnovers, although they do have eight interceptions on the season. Nussmeier will need to remain careful, especially in a high-stakes SEC matchup, if he hopes to buck the trend and limit mistakes against the Aggies.

Garrett Nussmeier throws for at least 240 yards against Texas A&M

The Aggies have a pretty stingy defense, tied for 19th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 17.7 points per game. No team has thrown for 300 or more yards against them this season, with Arkansas coming closest at 279 yards. This presents a challenge for Nussmeier, who enters College Station as the No. 2 passing leader in the SEC with 2,222 yards and five 300-plus yard games to his name this season.

Nussmeier will be crucial for LSU in this game, especially if the Aggies manage to stifle LSU's inconsistent run game. While it seems unlikely that Nussmeier will be the first quarterback to surpass 300 yards against Texas A&M this season, a more modest 240-yard performance is certainly within reach.

Garrett Nussmeier throws at least two second half touchdowns against Texas A&M

Nussmeier didn't find the end zone in LSU's win over Arkansas last weekend, but he still put together a solid performance with 233 yards on 23-of-34 passing, completing 67.6% of his throws. Despite this, Nussmeier has been consistently productive throughout the season, throwing at least two touchdowns in every game prior to the Arkansas matchup.

In the game against Ole Miss, Nussmeier was a mixed bag, starting off shaky in the first half before finding his rhythm in the second half and eventually delivering the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. With Texas A&M this Saturday, the game could very well be decided in the fourth quarter. Given Nussmeier's ability to turn it on late in games, look for him to find success again in the second half and potentially lead LSU to another clutch finish.