Genshin Impact 3.0: Second Phase Banners Revealed!

The second half of Genshin Impact 3.0 banners have been officially announced. Ganyu, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and the Everlasting Moonglow are some of the featured 5 stars this phase.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Second Phase

Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi Character Banner

The official announcements officially revealed the full banners of “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu (5* Cryo Bow) and “Pearl of Wisdom” Sangonomiya Kokomi (5* Hydro Catalyst). Alongside them are the 4-star characters “Harmless Sweetie” Sucrose (4* Anemo Catalyst), “Juvenile Galant” Xingqiu (4* Hydro Sword), and the new character “Treasure of Dream Garden” Dori (4* Electro Claymore).

These banners will run until near the end of Genshin Impact 3.0 – September 27th, 2022 2:59pm Server Time. Dori will be added in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” after the next update.

Both of these characters are one of, if not the, best in what they do. Ganyu is a great source of consistent Cryo damage and is relatively easy to build. If you already have the Amos’ Bow in your arsenal, then it only adds to Ganyu’s value in your party. If you don’t feel like having a Cryo DPS in your party, she can also function as an off-field applicator of Cryo for your Freeze or Melt comps with the use of her Elemental Burst.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a healer by design. Her Elemental Skill provides AoE healing and Hydro application with decent uptime. Kokomi’s heal can easily reach 5 digits, and a 100% uptime on it is possible with correct timings and rotation with her Elemental Burst. If you want to go against the grain and join the number of DPS Kokomi enjoyers despite her negative Crit Rate, you can too.

Xingqiu is primarily used as an off-field DPS, mainly due to his Elemental Burst. As one of the earlier released characters, Xingqiu needs no introduction nor debate – his value has already been proven throughout the many teams that he’s been a part of. If you missed out on Yelan and are looking for an alternative to her spot, Xingqiu might be valuable.

Sucrose centers around one mechanic: Elemental Mastery. She can buff the entire team’s EM solely through her passive talent and requires very little farming and effort to bring her to a usable state. Much like Xingqiu, Sucrose was also one of the first characters released, and have been overshadowed by their better 5* counterparts. Nonetheless, Sucrose serves as a good substitute for Kaedehara Kazuha in teams that require him as a buffer.

Dori seems like she was made for Dendro reactions, if not Elemental Reactions in general. She is the second Electro healer (after Kuki Shinobu) and allows for constant application of Electro even while she is off the field. Her passive talent also reduces the cooldown of her Elemental Skill, improving its uptime and by consequence, the perpetual Electro application.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Second Phase Weapon Banner

The following weapons will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.0 Second Phase Weapon Banner:

Everlasting Moonglow (5* Catalyst)

(5* Catalyst) Amos’ Bow (5* Bow)

(5* Bow) Sacrificial Sword (4* Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (4* Claymore)

Dragon’s Bane (4* Polearm)

Eye of Perception (4* Catalyst)

Rust (4* Bow)

As expected, the best-in-slot weapons for both featured 5-star characters will run alongside them in the “Epitome Invocation” weapon banner.

Both Character Banners featuring Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi, as well as the Weapon Banner featuring Amos’ Bow and Everlasting Moonglow will begin on September 9, 2022, 6:00 pm. These Genshin Impact 3.0 banners will be available until September 27th, 2022, 2:59pm Server Time.

