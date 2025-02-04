If you’re new to Brawl Stars, you may be wondering which brawlers in the game work the best. But reading an entire tier list can also be draining, especially if you just want to see how certain brawlers perform. So to make it shorter, here’s a Brawl Stars tier list for each brawler in the Super Rare category.

Brawl Stars Super Rare Brawlers Tier List

Note, this Brawl Stars Super Rare Brawler Tier List covers everything up to the Angels vs. Demons Patch Notes. Furthermore, we did not take mutations into account for this Tier List. This is because they're only available for a limited time and only usable in modes with a Mutation Modifier.

S Tier

Tick – May be upsetting some by putting Tick so high, but who else is still the #1 choice in Bounty? Tick's mines carpet the map and don't explode on landing. They wait a few seconds before they explode or until someone makes contact with them. Sure, you could stand still to avoid hitting all his mines, but you won't be able to recharge your HP.

Tick's Automa-tick reload star power makes him even more annoying with a 9% faster reload speed. His super can scare away close-range assassins, and his last-hurrah gadget shields him and knocks back enemies around him (while also dealing damage). Tick is a long range-thrower who can stave off assassins and keep enemies from healing. He's a force to be reckoned with.

Lastly, Tick is now one of the few brawlers who possess a Hypercharge ability which allows his Super to move faster. Additionally, his Super also spawns six mines after it is destroyed. He also received a 15% boost to his Hypercharge charge rate (now 40%). He remains the deadliest threat on most long-range maps. With no balance changes since 2023, Tick remains at the apex of the Super Rare Brawlers Tier list.

Rico – A deadly brawler who's even deadlier on maps filled with cover. His main attacks bounce off walls and seemingly travel forever until they hit a target. Even if there's no walls, his range is good and his attack speed is only a little slower than Colt's. His super pierces through enemies and he can heal himself completely with his bouncy castle gadget.

Think about it. You could hit someone from across the map while healing yourself at the same time. This alone makes Rico one of the best brawlers in the game. He also looks pretty cool, too, though that's not the reason he's here. He received a couple of nerfs recently, though one of them applied to his limited-time Mutation.

Now, Rico possesses a Hypercharge ability that quite frankly, makes him even more annoying to go up against. When he uses his Super paired with his Hypercharge, Rico will likely land a shot and potentially wipe someone out. Additionally, the added stat boosts like the extra speed help him get close enough to land his shots.

Side Note: Rico received a slight nerf to his Multiball Launcher, but the different is too small to move him somewhere else.

A Tier

8-Bit – He may be slow, but he's one of the best support brawlers in the game. 8-Bit's biggest strength comes from his super, where he drops a turret that increases the damage output of himself and fellow teammates. Even if you're playing alone there are many uses to it. His cheat cartridge gadget teleports him to his turret where he can catch opponents by surprise.

Both of his star powers have their uses. Boosted Booster increases the range of his turret and increases damage output by 15%. But if you're looking to increase his speed, his plugged in star power does just that. He's also the best teammate for any of the PvE modes like Boss fight. Pair him with Nita and another good brawler and victory is as good as yours.

Furthermore, 8-Bit recently acquired a new Hypercharge ability which lets his turret fire out lasers. Overall, 8-Bit greatly benefits from this hypercharge because:

His turret can protect itself and others from enemies, staying alive longer to keep you buffed.

8-Bit receives the normal temporary stat boosts associated with a Hypercharge

The turret can now be strategically used to wipe enemies for the sake of an objective

We feel this Hypercharge was good enough to put 8-Bit atop the A tier.

Darryl – It's tough being a close range brawler in Brawl Stars. Darryl fortunately can charge his own super over time without dealing damage. This means he won't have to stay back the whole game and look for an opportunity to strike. Instead he can focus on staying alive, getting his super up, and follow through with wreaking havoc.

Darryl is tanky, deals a lot of damage up close, and can surprise enemies with his super. The only reason he isn't higher on the list is because his star power and gadgets aren't the best. That's not to say they're bad, but they don't do enough to help our barrel-loving pirate accomplish everything.

However, Darryl also received perhaps the one of the most significant changes for a brawler, ever. He's the first every brawler with the ability to stack his Super twice! This creates endless possibilities for Darryl in several modes. Furthermore, Darryl received a Hypercharge which scatters bullets around as he rolls. Since he can use two supers in a row, his Hypercharge can actually be quite effective in helping him wipe out enemies.

With his stacked Super and new Hypercharge, we catapulted our barreling robot higher on the A tier.

Carl – Carl is crafty. His pick-axe works like a boomerang and always comes back to him, dealing extra damage for whoever's in the way. He can move across long distances, even past the water with his flying hook gadget. This can help him in modes like Heist, Hot Zone, or Brawl Ball where he needs to reach the objective quickly. Additionally, he has two star powers which either increase his attack speed or shields him during supers.

Furthermore, Carl has received multiple buffs over the last two years, one that includes increased speed to his pickaxe. Essentially, it means he deals more damage and reloads a lot faster. Pair that with a solid attack range and good mobility, and Carl works quite well in several modes and matchups.

B Tier

Dynamike – Dynamike seems like a great brawler. We've all been stunned by him before and rage quitted. However, once you get used to how his attack works, he's easy to dodge. Dynamike's attack only deals full damage when the enemy stands directly above both sticks, too. Being just a little bit further from it will only result in damage from one stick of dynamite.

Still, he's one of the most fun brawlers to use in the game. His Dyna-jump star power gets him out of a lot of pickles, and his Demolition Star power typically gives him enough damage to knock brawlers out. Overall, he's not bad, but he can be predictable. Recently, Dynamike's Fidget Spinner Gadget damage got increased to 2000 per stick of dynamite. Overall, he sits around the middle of the pack.

Last year, Dynamike's air time was decreased for his Dyna-Jump Star Power, which is considered a buff (though it takes time getting used to). Now, Dynamike reaches the ground quicker, where he can wheel out damage again. Also, he's one of just a few brawlers to possess a Hypercharge. Even if it did receive multiple nerfs back in Season 24, Dynamike's Super now spawns multiple bombs, creating a carpet of potential damage.

Gus – Gus' attacks don't do a lot of damage, though he does have good range. But where Gus shines is his super, which shields himself or fellow teammates. It's extremely helpful in getting out of bad situations, or it can give your teammate enough health to complete the objective.

Gus also places spirits across the map after every four successful hits, and can place up to 10 overall. This basically means you can place 10 healing stations on the map for your teammates to utilize. We recommend his health bonanza star power. While the damage increase from Spirit Animal is good, it's more useful to have your spirits heal your teammates with extra health.

Gus received yet another main attack buff, now dealing 1120 damage per hit. While not a massive amount, it might make a difference in a tight spot.

Jessie – Jessie has been, and seemingly always will be a good, but not great brawler. Her attacks bounce off enemies, which is nice, but she doesn't deal a lot of damage, and the damage decreases with each enemy it bounces off of. However, her turret can be useful in a lot of situations and her attack range is pretty good.

She's really good in certain modes like Heist and even Hot Zone, but in every other mode she's just okay. Her Recoil Spring gadget is only useful against the heist safe, so use spark plug in most other situations (at least you can slow enemies down with it). Both of her star powers are okay too. Energize will let her heal her turret and the attack will still bounce toward enemies. If you're playing Heist, use her Shocky Star Power, so her turret's attack will bounce off as well and keep enemies distracted.

With a new Hypercharge ability, Jessie sits near the top of the B-tier. However, her scrappy 2.0 ability really doesn't make her much more intimidating. Furthermore, her Hypercharge ability received two buffs (increased Hypercharge multiplier and damage boost) along with two nerfs (lowered speed and shield boost) back in Season 24. These two changes pretty much balance out, considering most Hypercharges received similar tweaks.

C Tier

Jacky – Like most close range brawlers, Jacky struggles on maps without walls or tight corners. Her gadgets are only useful in certain situations, and both of her star powers revolve around her taking damage. It's kind of sad to see that both of her star powers are completely for defensive reasons.

We will say though that her Counter Crush Star Power is the better of the two. It converts 30% of the damage she receives and puts it towards an attack that takes no ammo. This can help Jacky win a lot of close 1-on-1 situations as she'll deal extra damage for every hit she takes. That being said, she still suffers on maps that don't cater to her play-style.

Jacky also possesses a Hypercharge ability, which makes like more convenient for her. Overall, her Hypercharge increases her movement speed, damage, and shield. It also slows down enemies briefly, giving her a chance to catch up and crush her foes. Jacky remains on top of the C tier.

Penny – Penny used to be a lot worse, so for her to be here is a miracle. Unlike Jessie, Penny's turret doesn't need to be close to the enemy, which is a plus. However, unless your enemies are bunched up together, her attack isn't all that special. It pierces through enemies as long as it hits one, dealing more damage depending on how close the enemies were. But in most 1-on-1 situations, that mechanic isn't useful.

Since she's been re-worked (and re-designed) she's been a little bit better. Penny's turret does keep her in the C Tier, as it can cause havoc on modes like Hot Zone and Heist. And with it having a decent range, you can put it back near your spawn and won't have to worry about spawning another.

Penny also received a new Hypercharge that now fires two cannonballs instead of one. This is pretty useful in modes like Heist when you're aiming for a stationary target. However, in regular combat, it won't always make a difference. While not terrible, there just isn't enough with this Hypercharge to truly improve the brawler. The added stat boosts are nice, but nothing to write home about.

Penny received a few buffs this year, but not enough to bring her to a higher tier. We like her cannon having more HP, but that doesn't necessarily maker her more useful on the battlefield. She feels like a weaker version of Jessie, for now.

That wraps it up for the Brawl Stars Super Rare Brawlers Tier List. Check out our other tier lists for Rare, Epic, Mythic, and Legendary Brawlers if you're interested. Note that just because we placed certain brawlers in some spots, it doesn't mean they can't be good. The nice thing about Brawl Stars is that everybody has a mode or two they're good at. So just play with you have the most fun with, and let everything else matter later.

