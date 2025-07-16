Finally, we know who will be playing the lead roles in Nintendo's upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

Nintendo made the announcement on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by Shigeru Miyamoto. Zelda and Link will be played by Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Answorth, respectively, in the upcoming movie.

“This is Miyamoto,” the announcement began. “I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Answorth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

When is the Legend of Zelda movie coming out?

The upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie is coming out in theaters on Friday, May 7, 2027. In Nintendo's cast announcement, they thanked fans for their “patience” as the movie gears up for production.

With the casting announcement of the lead roles, the adaptation of the popular video game is likely going to be heading into production soon. Wes Ball will direct the upcoming adaptation.

He is best known for previously directing the Maze Runner trilogy (he also produced the second and third entries). Ball also directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in 2024.

Legend of Zelda leads Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Answorth are up and coming stars. Bragason first gained fame for her roles in BBC One's series Three Girls and The Jetty.

Additionally, Bragason has also starred in Disney+'s Renegade Nell. Her other credits include Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Censor, and The Radleys.

Answorth gained fame for his role in The Haunting of Bly Manor. He has also starred in several Disney projects, including Flora & Ulysses and Pinocchio (voicing the title role in the latter).

He stars in Son of a Critch as well, playing Mark Critch. The series has been running for four seasons, producing 52 episodes during that stretch.