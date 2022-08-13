Genshin Impact 3.0 Livestream Primogems Redemption Codes

A new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream means new Redemption Codes! If you’re hoping to get the new Dendro 5 star Tighnari, the new 4 stars Collei and Dori, or any of the rerun characters, these Primogems are bound to come in handy. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Special Program:

8ANCKTWYVRD5 – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore EA7VKTFHU9VR – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit KT7DKSFGCRWD – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduces Sumeru, and with it the first 5 star Dendro character Tighnari. Coming along with him are Dori (4 star Electro Claymore) and Collei (4 star Dendro Bow). Few reruns are rumoured, such as Ganyu, Zhongli, and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

During this patch, multiple events showcasing the forest-y landscape of Sumeru as well as stressing its importance on knowledge will take place. New enemies, such as the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Electro Regisvine, will also be introduced.

