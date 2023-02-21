The Traveler and Paimon return to Mondstadt to celebrate Weinlesefest in the Genshin Impact 3.5 event Windblume’s Breath!

“The honeyed scents of the Windblume Festival are wafting the winds again. During this festival of unparalleled romance, why not come to the city upon the lake for a spell and learn to follow the floral fragrances riding the winds of freedom? From a note most accidentally discovered. embark again on a journey most fantastical.”

Windblume’s Breath

Event Rewards

The rewards for the Genshin Impact 3.5 event Windblume’s Breath will be spread across two in-game shops, one taking Floral Coupons and the other taking Festive Tickets.

Mailed Flower (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Unfading Silky Grace (Mailed Flower ascension material) x4

Furniture Set x3

Primogems x1000

Crown of Insight x1

Genius Invokation TCG Card Back

Talent Level-Up Materials Guide to Freedom x6 Philosophies of Freedom x2 Guide to Resistance x6 Philosophies of Resistance x2 Guide to Ballad x6 Philosophies of Ballad x2

Weapon Ascension Materials Debris of Decarabian’s City x2 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x4 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth x12 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang x4 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x12 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator x4

Character EXP Materials Hero’s Wit x54 Adventurer’s Experience x12

Mystic Enhancement Ore x136

Event Overview

The Windblume’s Breath event is divided into 3 game modes:

Game Mode 1: Floral Pursuit

After the Floral Pursuit challenge begins, you must constantly collect Bloom Balloons to increase your score. The next area will unlock only after you have collected a specific number of Bloom Balloons.

After you have collected a specific number of Bloom Balloons in the final area, a Ring of Pursuit will appear and you can touch it to end this challenge.

Ersatz Balloons will pursue you within the challenge area. You must avoid the Ersatz Balloons. If you are caught by one such Balloon, you will lose 1 Pursuit Point, and you will be returned to the start point of this area.

Bloom Balloons and Ersatz Balloons will both be displayed on the minimap in the top left corner. You can adjust the display size of the minimap and its rotation.

You can join Co-Op Mode as a single player. If you are already in Co-Op Mode, you can invite a player from your party to play together.

Collecting Galeblessings can help charge up Ersatz Dispeller skill. After using Ersatz Dispeller, you will be able to destroy all Ersatz Balloons you touch for 7s.

After collecting a Gatherblessing, your collection range for Bloom Balloons will be expanded for 10s.

In this challenge, shifting the positions of some bookcases will open or close some additional paths…

Some areas of the challenge will be in a darkened state. After activating the light sources for these areas, brightness will return and new Flower Balls will appear.

Game Mode 2: Ballads of Breeze

During the performance, different notes will appear on the screen. When a note falls on the Decision Line, strike the Decision Line to score points. The amount of points scored will vary depending on the timing of your stroke.

A long note is represented by a long strip of light. Hold the button to play the note, then release after the light strip disappears to score points.

Players will be able to make and edit their own tunes. Players can archive scores that they have saved and generate sharing codes from them to allow others to play them, provided that they themselves are able to reach a specific rank in playing that tune.

Game Mode 3: Breezy Snapshots