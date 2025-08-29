NBA 2K26 features locker codes that players can redeem to earn some sweet rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Like previous titles in the series, these codes are released randomly throughout the year and are often only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, not everybody knows about these codes or where to redeem them. Therefore, we listed all active Locker Codes in NBA 2K26 for your convenience.

All NBA 2K26 Locker Codes for MyTEAM & MyCAREER

Here are the current active NBA 2K26 Locker Codes:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K26

There is more than one way to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K26, depending which mode/menu you're on.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in the MyTEAM Menu

Article Continues Below

InMyTEAM, head to the Market and scroll down to Locker Codes

How to Redeem Locker Codes in MyCAREER

In MyCAREER, pause and enter the Options/Quit Menu

Scroll towards the bottom to see the Locker Code Menu

Overall, Redeeming the codes in NBA 2K26 is pretty easy. The tricky part comes from just keeping up and finding the newest locker codes. Since most codes are only available for a limited time, you need to constantly check for them. A good rule of thumb is to see if there are any new codes every time you boot up NBA 2K26.

Overall, that includes all active locker codes in the game so far. We'll continue to update the list throughout the season so yo do not miss out on any rewards. Speaking of Seasons, NBA 2K26 features a cross-progression system. This means you can earn seasonal rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER, regardless of which one you play. So hit the courts and play some basketball to begin leveling up.

Additionally, check out our other guides for NBA 2K26, like how to scan your face into MyCAREER. Furthermore, you should always remember to watch each new episode of 2KTV every week to earn some more rewards, including VC.

NBA 2K26 brings an all-new motion engine, a new story for MyCAREER, and several improvements to other modes. WNBA Players make their way into MyTEAM for the first time, allowing you to build a team of players from both leagues. Meanwhile, The City has seen major improvements in terms of accessibility and content.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.