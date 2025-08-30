NBA 2K26 Season 1 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the new season features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 1 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 1 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Trendsetters PackTrendsetters Pack‘Bring em out' Teammote
230 Min 2XP Coin2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Orange Ball TrailSpin Cycle Player IndicatorHalf-Skull Facepaint
4Banners – Rajon Rondo & Steve Nash120 Min 2XP Coin87+ OVR Pack
5Boosted REC Elbow Band (5% REP Bonus)87+ OVR Pack2,500 VC
6Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)3 Ascension PicksVince Carter Toronto Raptors Jersey
7Shaquille O'Neal MyCOURT Mural‘Cheater' Game Changer (3x)60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) – MyTEAM
8Spin Cycle Player Indicator5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Lava BasketballCheckmate Green ReleaseBlack Short Shorts
10Tier 2 “Clutch Gene” Badge PerkAmethyst Steven Adams10 Ascension Picks
11Los Angeles Lakers MyCOURTSeason 1 Ball & Uniforms2,500 VC
12Checkmate Green Release4 Ascension Picks‘Benny the Bull' – Chicago Bulls Mascot
13Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)87+ OVR Pack
14Banners – LaMelo Ball & Tyler Herro60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 1 “Clutch Gene” Badge Perk90+ OVR Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
16Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
1760 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Cuban Medallion5 Ascension PicksShai Gilgeous-Alexander Big Head
19‘Rumble the Bison' – Oklahoma City Thunder MascotGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)90+ OVR Pack
20Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge PerkAmethyst Tobias Harris2,500 VC
21Banners – Jalen Brunson & Cade Cunningham60 Min 2XP Coin30 Min 2XP Coin (6x) – MyCAREER
2230x Skill Boosts (5 games)‘Gimme More' Game Changer Card (3x)60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) – MyTEAM
23Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level BoostHall of Fame Badge2,500 VC
24‘The Bounce Back' Teammote6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk90+ OVR Pack‘Make it Shine' Gamechanger (5x)
2660 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
27Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)7 Ascension Picks30 Min 2XP Coin (6x) – MyCAREER
28Emotes Package #2Amethyst Coach Billy Donovan90+ OVR Option Pack
29Blackout Eye Color120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 2 ‘Max + 2' Badge PerkDiamond Trae Young10 Ascension Picks
31Banners – Anthony Edwards & Victor WembanyamaGame On Deluxe Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
32Animated Mohawk Hairstyle10,000 MT5,000 VC
3360 Min 2XP Coin92+ OVR Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
34Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Bonus)8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 ‘Max + 2' Badge PerkPink Diamond A'ja Wilson5,000 VC
36Shai Gilgeous-Alexander T-Shirt Jersey10 Ascension PicksMetallic Gold Oversize Tee
37Beachside BundleHall of Fame Badges (2x)92+ OVR Option Pack
38120 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MT10,000 VC
39Biohazard Suit50 Coach PointsBiohazard Suit: Blackout
40+1 Cap BreakerPink Diamond Klay ThompsonPro Pass Pink Diamond Klay Thompson

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 1 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K26 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

