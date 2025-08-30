NBA 2K26 Season 1 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the new season features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K26 Season 1 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 1 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Trendsetters Pack
|Trendsetters Pack
|‘Bring em out' Teammote
|2
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Orange Ball Trail
|Spin Cycle Player Indicator
|Half-Skull Facepaint
|4
|Banners – Rajon Rondo & Steve Nash
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|87+ OVR Pack
|5
|Boosted REC Elbow Band (5% REP Bonus)
|87+ OVR Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|3 Ascension Picks
|Vince Carter Toronto Raptors Jersey
|7
|Shaquille O'Neal MyCOURT Mural
|‘Cheater' Game Changer (3x)
|60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) – MyTEAM
|8
|Spin Cycle Player Indicator
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Lava Basketball
|Checkmate Green Release
|Black Short Shorts
|10
|Tier 2 “Clutch Gene” Badge Perk
|Amethyst Steven Adams
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Los Angeles Lakers MyCOURT
|Season 1 Ball & Uniforms
|2,500 VC
|12
|Checkmate Green Release
|4 Ascension Picks
|‘Benny the Bull' – Chicago Bulls Mascot
|13
|Emotes Package #1
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|87+ OVR Pack
|14
|Banners – LaMelo Ball & Tyler Herro
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 1 “Clutch Gene” Badge Perk
|90+ OVR Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
|16
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|17
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|18
|Cuban Medallion
|5 Ascension Picks
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Big Head
|19
|‘Rumble the Bison' – Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|90+ OVR Pack
|20
|Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk
|Amethyst Tobias Harris
|2,500 VC
|21
|Banners – Jalen Brunson & Cade Cunningham
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|30 Min 2XP Coin (6x) – MyCAREER
|22
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|‘Gimme More' Game Changer Card (3x)
|60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) – MyTEAM
|23
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|Hall of Fame Badge
|2,500 VC
|24
|‘The Bounce Back' Teammote
|6 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk
|90+ OVR Pack
|‘Make it Shine' Gamechanger (5x)
|26
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|27
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)
|7 Ascension Picks
|30 Min 2XP Coin (6x) – MyCAREER
|28
|Emotes Package #2
|Amethyst Coach Billy Donovan
|90+ OVR Option Pack
|29
|Blackout Eye Color
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 2 ‘Max + 2' Badge Perk
|Diamond Trae Young
|10 Ascension Picks
|31
|Banners – Anthony Edwards & Victor Wembanyama
|Game On Deluxe Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
|32
|Animated Mohawk Hairstyle
|10,000 MT
|5,000 VC
|33
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|92+ OVR Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 games)
|34
|Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Bonus)
|8 Ascension Picks
|25,000 MT
|35
|Tier 1 ‘Max + 2' Badge Perk
|Pink Diamond A'ja Wilson
|5,000 VC
|36
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander T-Shirt Jersey
|10 Ascension Picks
|Metallic Gold Oversize Tee
|37
|Beachside Bundle
|Hall of Fame Badges (2x)
|92+ OVR Option Pack
|38
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|10,000 MT
|10,000 VC
|39
|Biohazard Suit
|50 Coach Points
|Biohazard Suit: Blackout
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|Pink Diamond Klay Thompson
|Pro Pass Pink Diamond Klay Thompson
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 1 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K26 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
