NBA 2K26 Season 1 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the new season features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 1 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 1 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Trendsetters Pack Trendsetters Pack ‘Bring em out' Teammote 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Orange Ball Trail Spin Cycle Player Indicator Half-Skull Facepaint 4 Banners – Rajon Rondo & Steve Nash 120 Min 2XP Coin 87+ OVR Pack 5 Boosted REC Elbow Band (5% REP Bonus) 87+ OVR Pack 2,500 VC 6 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 3 Ascension Picks Vince Carter Toronto Raptors Jersey 7 Shaquille O'Neal MyCOURT Mural ‘Cheater' Game Changer (3x) 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) – MyTEAM 8 Spin Cycle Player Indicator 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Lava Basketball Checkmate Green Release Black Short Shorts

10 Tier 2 “Clutch Gene” Badge Perk Amethyst Steven Adams 10 Ascension Picks 11 Los Angeles Lakers MyCOURT Season 1 Ball & Uniforms 2,500 VC 12 Checkmate Green Release 4 Ascension Picks ‘Benny the Bull' – Chicago Bulls Mascot 13 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 87+ OVR Pack 14 Banners – LaMelo Ball & Tyler Herro 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 1 “Clutch Gene” Badge Perk 90+ OVR Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 games) 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 17 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Cuban Medallion 5 Ascension Picks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Big Head 19 ‘Rumble the Bison' – Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 90+ OVR Pack

20 Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk Amethyst Tobias Harris 2,500 VC 21 Banners – Jalen Brunson & Cade Cunningham 60 Min 2XP Coin 30 Min 2XP Coin (6x) – MyCAREER 22 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) ‘Gimme More' Game Changer Card (3x) 60 Min 2XP Coins (4x) – MyTEAM 23 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost Hall of Fame Badge 2,500 VC 24 ‘The Bounce Back' Teammote 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk 90+ OVR Pack ‘Make it Shine' Gamechanger (5x) 26 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) 7 Ascension Picks 30 Min 2XP Coin (6x) – MyCAREER 28 Emotes Package #2 Amethyst Coach Billy Donovan 90+ OVR Option Pack 29 Blackout Eye Color 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 2 ‘Max + 2' Badge Perk Diamond Trae Young 10 Ascension Picks 31 Banners – Anthony Edwards & Victor Wembanyama Game On Deluxe Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 games) 32 Animated Mohawk Hairstyle 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 60 Min 2XP Coin 92+ OVR Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 games) 34 Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Bonus) 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 ‘Max + 2' Badge Perk Pink Diamond A'ja Wilson 5,000 VC 36 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander T-Shirt Jersey 10 Ascension Picks Metallic Gold Oversize Tee 37 Beachside Bundle Hall of Fame Badges (2x) 92+ OVR Option Pack 38 120 Min 2XP Coin 10,000 MT 10,000 VC 39 Biohazard Suit 50 Coach Points Biohazard Suit: Blackout

40 +1 Cap Breaker Pink Diamond Klay Thompson Pro Pass Pink Diamond Klay Thompson

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 1 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K26 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.