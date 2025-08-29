We got the NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 1 Answers to help players earn some free VC this weekend. For those new to the series, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from interviews with real players and developers, fan highlights, and more. However, we also understand that everyone watches 2KTV to get VC by answering the questions in every episode. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 1 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 1 Answers

  1. Welcome to Season _ of NBA 2KTV
    • Answer: 12
  2. The MyCAREER Story in NBA 2K26 is called
    • Answer: Out of Bounds
  3. In NBA 2K26, you and up to 50 people can earn rewards in _.
    • Answer: Crews
  4. Which WNBA Player Starts NBA 2K26 with the highest overall rating?
    • Answer: Napheesa Collier
  5. In NBA 2K26, which attribute category will you specialize in the most?
    1. Answer: Any
  6. WNBA Player Card can now join your lineup in which mode?
    • Answer: MyTEAM
  7. Which MyTEAM mode features a 4-point line?
    • Answer: Clutch-Time
  8. Which MyTEAM mode has its own building in The City
    • Answer: Triple Threat Park
  9. In NBA 2K26, the Max Height for a MyPLAYER is now 7'4″
    • Answer: True
  10. What is the MyCAREER Reward for reaching level 40 in Season 1?
    • Answer: +1 Cap Breaker
  11. What position will you make your first MyPLAYER Build?
    • Answer: Any
  12. Which badge increases your ability to intercept opposing passes?
    • Answer: Interceptor
  13. Which badge extends your three-point shooting range
    • Answer: Limitless Range
  14. In every season of NBA 2K26, there are _ levels of prizes to earn
    • Answer: 40
  15. What hashtag do you need to use when submitting plays to 2KTV?
    • Answer: #2KTVWOW
  16. Who is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition?
    • Answer: Carmelo Anthony
  17. Which team won the NBA 2K26 Summer League Championship?
    • Answer: Charlotte Hornets

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 1. To answer a question, you just need to press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly throughout each episode, so you'll have to watch the entire episode to find them all. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though you might sometimes earn something else.

New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions before in the past. Furthermore, episodes length varies, depending on the amount of content within the episode itself.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie (sometimes more) in each episode. So even if you do not use a guide, you'll still earn at least one or more free rewards. Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because there's no reason not to earn some free VC.

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the NBA Season officially ends. There are a limited number of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals in 2026, we should see a new episode launch almost every week.
For more NBA 2K content, keep checking back for the latest locker codes to redeem in-game. The developers are always releasing new codes for players to redeem and earn even more free rewards in-game. Make sure to check them out!

