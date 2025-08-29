NBA 2K26‘s MyPLAYER Builder gives you the option to scan your own face into the game, letting you see yourself on the court in modes like MyCAREER, MyNBA, and more. However, newcomers to the series may not know how to scan their face into the game. Therefore, we created a guide on how to scan your face for use in NBA 2K26. Without further ado, let's get your face in the game!

How Do You Scan Your Face Into NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER?

To scan your face into NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER, you need to:

Download the MyNBA 2K App on your Android or iOS device

Sign into your PSN, Xbox Live, Steam, or Nintendo Account to link your device/gaming system

On the top right corner of the main menu, press the button that says “NBA 2K”

Select “NBA 2K26

Go back to the main menu of the app and select the “Face Scan” Option

When you create your MyPLAYER, you'll get the opportunity to Check for Head Scan Data. Select this option and the game will then import your scanned face. Overall, that includes all the necessary steps to get your face into NBA 2K26.

However, you may need to re-do the scan if you're not happy with the results. Fortunately, the developers provide you with a list of tips to help you out:

Article Continues Below

Scan your face in a naturally-lit environment with minimal shadows

Do not blink or stare directly at open light during the scanning process

Hold your phone at eye level, and roughly 18″ away from your face The screen lets you know if you're too close or too far

Turn your head slowly and at a maximum of 45 degrees

Look forward, and not at the phone

Once you're all set, you can then build your MyPLAYER before beginning MyCAREER. From there, the real work begins, as you'll need to decide which type of player you want to be.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to scan your face into NBA 2K26's MyPLAYER mode. Once you've finished building your MyPLAYER, begin your MyCAREER and become the next GOAT to overtake the league. Whether you use any of the various MyPLAYER build templates, or create your own, MyCAREER is all about watching your rookie become the next star.

If you want more NBA 2K26 content, feel free to check out all the rewards you can earn in Season 1 of MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.