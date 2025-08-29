NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER mode offers dozens of real NBA player build templates to choose from before you begin MyCAREER. Although you can build a custom template, players who want a simple experience can choose a build template based on one of their favorite players in the league. Therefore, we listed all real NBA player templates that you can use in NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER mode.

NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER NBA Build Templates – PG, SG, PF, SF, C

NBA 2K26 All Point Guard MyPLAYER Build Templates

Firstly, beginning with Point Guards:

Stephen Curry

Baron Davis

Kyrie Irving

Magic Johnson

Damian Lillard

Ja Morant

Tony Parker

Rajon Rondo

All Shooting Guard MyPLAYER Build Templates in NBA 2K26:

Ray Allen

Devin Booker

Jimmy Butler

Zach LaVine

Pete Maravich

Tracy McGrady

Donovan Mitchell

Dwyane Wade

NBA 2K26 All Small Forward MyPLAYER Build Templates:

Carmelo Anthony

DeMar DeRozan

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Scottie Pippen

Glen Rice

Jayson Tatum

Dominique Wilkins

All Power Forward MyPLAYER Build Templates in NBA 2K26:

Tom Chambers

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

LeBron James

Shawn Kemp

Kevin Love

Pascal Siakam

Chris Webber

Lastly, NBA 2K26 All Center MyPLAYER Build Templates

Bam Adebayo

Anthony Davis

Joel Embiid

Dwight Howard

Nikola Jokic

Dikembe Mutombo

Karl-Anthony Towns

Yao Ming

Overall, that includes all templates you can use in NBA 2K26. The best part about these build templates is that you can customize them however you want. For example, you can choose the LeBron James Power Forward Build and then do something like decreasing your dunk attributes to improve your pass accuracy or defensive skills.

Furthermore, NBA 2K26 features Pro-Tuned Builds created by the community.

If NBA 2K26 is your first game in the series, then there's no shame in selecting one of these MyPLAYER Builds, which all come with their own signature animations. After all, if you know you want to be like Steph Curry, you'll want to shoot like him to. Overall, you unlock these new signature animations, and much more, as you experience your career.

NBA 2K26 also lets you build your own MyPLAYER from scratch, or use Pro-tuned builds. Depending on your height, weight, wingspan, and attribute allocation, you'll have access to different badge rarities.

Therefore, whenever you build your MyPLAYER, make sure to check both the badges you'll eventually earn, plus their level. Generally, you want to have the best possible badges for your best skills. If you love shooting threes, make sure to set your attributes so you receive badges that support that attribute.

