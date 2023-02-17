The 2023 NFL Draft inches closer every day, and many Georgia Football prospects are looking to increase their draft stock. Arguably the best way to do so is through the NFL Scouting Combine, and Georgia will have quite the presence at the event. Twelve Bulldogs received invites to the Combine, the second-most of any program behind Alabama’s 13. To many, Georgia is the new top dog (or dawg, if you will) in college football, and the amount of NFL talent on the roster is certainly indicative of that.

Georgia football NFL Draft prospects invited to Combine

Jalen Carter – Defensive Tackle

Many consider Jalen Carter as the best defensive player in the draft and a solid contender to go first overall. According to FanDuel, Carter has the third-best odds to be the first pick in the draft, trailing only quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. If the non-quarterback-needy Chicago Bears hold onto the top pick (and don’t trade away Justin Fields for some reason), then Carter could easily be the first pick.

Carter played 38 games in three seasons at Georgia, accounting for 83 tackles, 18.5 TFL and six sacks. The All-SEC lineman ranks as the best defensive tackle and third-best overall player on ESPN’s best available rankings.

Kelee Ringo – Cornerback

Kelee Ringo is one of the premier cornerbacks in the 2023 draft class. The redshirt sophomore ranks as the third-best cornerback and 17th-best overall player on ESPN’s rankings, meaning he should go towards the middle of the first round. Despite ranking as the third-best at his position, the margin between him and the top two, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., is razor thin.

Ringo has played in all 30 over Georgia’s games over the past two seasons, amassing 76 tackles, 19 passes defended and four interceptions. Easily the most iconic moment of his career was his game-sealing pick-six in the 2022 National Championship Game against Alabama.

Georgia fans, rejoice. With Alabama driving to potentially tie the game, Kelee Ringo picks off Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returns it 79-yards for the touchdown. That just about seals it. 33-18, Dawgs. pic.twitter.com/DjMuJkDis9 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 11, 2022

Broderick Jones – Offensive Tackle

Broderick Jones is another Georgia player who projects to go in the first round. The redshirt sophomore ranks as the fourth-best offensive tackle and 20th-best overall player in ESPN’s rankings, placing him in the middle of the first round. With so many teams needing offensive line help, Jones should fit right in as an immediate NFL starter.

The 2022 season was Jones’ first full season as a starting left tackle, and he excelled. He didn’t allow a single sack all season, earning him All-SEC First Team honors.

Nolan Smith – Linebacker

Nolan Smith is one of the better linebacker prospects in the class and has an outside chance to go in the first round. ESPN ranks him as the fourth-best outside linebacker and 42nd-best overall player in its rankings. The senior has been a staple of Georgia’s defense for years, and now hopes to translate that success to the NFL level.

Over his four-year career, Smith racked up 114 total tackles, 21 TFL and 11.5 sacks. He suffered an injury that caused him to miss the latter half of the 2022 season, which likely caused his stock to fall a bit. Still, he has all the tools to succeed at the next level.

Darnell Washington – Tight End

Despite being Georgia’s second tight end behind Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington has emerged as a quality player as well. The Las Vegas native ranks third among tight ends and 47th overall in ESPN’s rankings, placing him squarely in the second round. At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, he is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

The junior has appeared in 36 games over his three-year career, catching 45 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns. The 2022 season was his best by far, as he shattered his career-highs in most receiving statistics.

Christopher Smith – Safety

Christopher Smith has been a longtime vet for Georgia, and now makes the jump to the NFL. The fifth-year senior ranks as the sixth-best safety and 98th-best player overall in ESPN’s rankings. This likely places him late in the third round or early in the fourth.

The Atlanta native racked up 133 tackles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions over his Bulldogs career. He saved his best for last, as he was a first-team All-American and Nagurski Award finalist in 2022.

Kenny McIntosh – Running Back

Now we move into the players who will likely be Day-3 draft picks. Kenny McIntosh ranks seventh among running backs and 126th overall in ESPN’s rankings, placing him in the fourth or fifth round.

McIntosh saw limited action for much of his career, but emerged as Georgia’s top running back in 2022. The senior rushed for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also adding 504 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Warren McClendon – Offensive Tackle

Warren McClendon has been starting at right tackle for Georgia football since his freshman season in 2020. He has been a solid lineman the entire time, and even earned a Coaches’ All-SEC First Team selection in 2022. ESPN ranks McClendon 16th among offensive tackles and 160th overall in its rankings.

Kearis Jackson – Wide Receiver

Kearis Jackson has been a rotational wideout for Georgia for some time now. He was actually the Bulldogs’ leading receiver in 2020 with 514 yards and three touchdowns, but has only posted 514 yards and one touchdown in the two seasons since. Jackson ranks 28th among wide receivers and 189th overall in ESPN’s rankings.

Stetson Bennett – Quarterback

Everyone knows the story of Stetson Bennett by now. The former walk-on took the Bulldogs’ starting job and ran with it, helping them win back-to-back national championships. Bennett was a Heisman finalist in 2022, and he will always be a legend in Athens.

However, this is a case where college success doesn’t translate to being a top NFL prospect. Scouts have expressed concerns about certain aspects of Bennett’s game, especially his lack of size. He ranks 10th among quarterbacks and 206th overall on ESPN’s rankings. With his recent arrest for public intoxication, it’s possible he goes undrafted.

Robert Beal – Linebacker

Robert Beal is another fifth-year senior who has been a constant for Georgia’s defense. Over his career, he has accounted for 72 tackles, 12 TFL and 10.5 sacks. He does not appear on ESPN’s rankings, so it’s very possible he goes undrafted.

Jack Podlesney – Kicker

Jack Podlesney is another player who doesn’t appear on ESPN’s rankings, but considering only five kickers do, it’s not that surprising. Podlesney has been Georgia’s kicker for three seasons, making 61 of 74 field goals with a long of 53 yards. He could find a nice home as an undrafted free agent.

All 12 Georgia football players and many more will have a chance to show their skills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will take place from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.