With the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the future of Justin Fields is now in question. Some NFL General Managers are starting to believe the Bears will actually move on from Fields.

Coming out of the Senior Bowl, “more than one,” NFL GM came out, “fairly convinced,” that the Bears will trade Fields, via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft has usually been used on a quarterback. Over the past 10 years, a quarterback has been selected first overall six times. Now that the Bears have the top pick, some have speculated that Chicago can continue the quarterback trend.

This year, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud are the top QB prospects with Kentucky’s Will Levis as a close third. The Bears could decide to move on from Fields, load up on even more draft capital and build around the quarterback of the future. That’s what at least a few GMs are expecting, per La Canfora.

Justin Fields, for all his passing flaws, was an electric runner for the Bears in 2022. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and six touchdowns. He broke numerous quarterback rushing records while leading Chicago’s run offense to a league leading 177.3 yards per game.

With both Fields and the No. 1 overall pick at their disposal, the Bears hold all the cards. More than a few around the league reportedly believe the Bears’ moves will include moving on from Fields and implementing a new young quarterback under center.