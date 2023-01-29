Just a couple of weeks ago, Stetson Bennett was on top of the college football world. His Georgia Bulldogs took home the College Football Championship after annihilating TCU. It was an incredible high for Bennett as he prepares for the NFL. However, he may have gone a bit too high: Stetson Bennett was recently arrested for public intoxication in Dallas, per WFAA.

“Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they found (Stetson) Bennett “and determined he was intoxicated,” a police news release said. The release did not say if Bennett was the man reportedly banging on doors, and it did not say where, specifically, they located him.”

The Georgia football team was dominant all season long, decimating teams through their high-flying offense. Stetson Bennett and co. eventually earned the top seed in the College Football Playoffs, pitting them against Ohio State in the semi-finals. After knocking out the Buckeyes, the Bulldogs made quick work of the underdog Horned Frogs.

Bennett was arrested and taken to the city detention center. As of the moment, there is still no information on when the Georgia football star will be released. The University of Georgia is yet to make a statement on this as of the time of writing.

No matter what happens, this arrest will likely affect Stetson Bennett’s NFL draft stock. The Georgia QB declared for the draft earlier this year. We will keep you updated on more details about Bennett’s arrest when they come out.