It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Georgia football fans. The Bulldogs are once again expected to be one of the best teams in college football, and a national championship is their goal.

We made it. Another long college football offseason is over as the calendar reads August, and the first games started on the 24th. College football fans everywhere were eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to week one, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This season is a big one, and things are going to look different.

First off, there are some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you’re getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans are in favor of, but some still don’t like them. College football looks completely different this season because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren’t actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they are now in the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Georgia football is the favorite to win it all

Georgia football won the national championship in 2021 and 2022, but after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 before that close loss, but it knocked them all the way out of the top four. In another year, Georgia might've still had enough on their resume to get in, but last year wasn't that year.

The Bulldogs went on to play in the most depressing Orange Bowl game maybe ever. They took on Florida State, who also just barely missed out on the playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It's safe to say that neither team was very happy about being in the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia showed up and absolutely stomped the Seminoles in a 63-3 massacre. The game proved that the Bulldogs were the best team left out of the playoff, and they were probably better than a team or two that did make it.

Now, a new season is almost here for the Bulldogs, and Georgia is looking to get back to the mountaintop of college football. Right now, Michigan is wearing the crown after taking down Alabama and Washington in last year's CFP, but the Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all this season.

Georgia will begin their season on Saturday with a big game against Clemson, and here are three predictions for the Bulldogs before their 2024 season gets started:

Carson Beck will throw for over 4,000 yards

Last season was Carson Beck’s first year as the starting QB for Georgia football, and he had a big year. Beck threw for just under 4,000 yards last season as he finished with 3,941. He threw 24 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. Beck will be one of the best QBs in college football this season and he will reach the 4,000 yard mark. However, he will not win the Heisman trophy.

Georgia football will win the SEC

The SEC is one of the toughest conferences to predict this season because there are so many talented teams from top to bottom. That was always the case, but now Texas and Oklahoma are added to the mix. Still, there is a reason why this Georgia team is ranked #1 in the country to start the year. They have the most talent, and they have the best head coach. The Bulldogs are going to win the SEC.

Georgia football will win the national championship

Georgia will get a bye in the College Football Playoff after winning the SEC, and then they will go on to win the national title. The Bulldogs are in dynasty mode right now. They aren’t going to win it every year, but it feels like we’re in a similar period with Georgia now that Alabama was in for the past 15 years. Georgia will get back on top this season with their third national title in four years.

The Bulldogs will kick things off against Clemson at noon ET on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be airing on ABC, and Georgia is favored by 13.5 points.