The NFL Combine witnessed new records fall on Saturday. This time Taylen Green shattered three marks Anthony Richardson once held — adding to an already impressive offseason for the Arkansas quarterback.

Green rewrote the quarterback combine record for the following: vertical jump (43'5″ to take first), broad jump (11'2″ in landing at the top) and the 40-yard dash — hitting 4.37 in the latter.

Next Gen Stats unveiled that Green hit a top speed of 23.40 miles per hour on his 40.

“So the emphasis was the start. I knew the my back 20 was going to be good,” Green told Stacey Dales of the NFL Network.

He also added how he performed jumping events in track and field — leading into his huge marks there at Lucas Oil Stadium. But all three of his marks broke what Richardson accomplished back in the 2023 event held in Indianapolis.

Yet could this mean a boost in stock ahead of the NFL Draft for Green?

Taylen Green's NFL prospects after Arkansas career

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Green certainly set a new bar for QB athleticism at the combine.

But that athleticism alone doesn't guarantee that Green will dominate in the NFL. The jury's out on Richardson as he's delivered mixed to subpar results. Plus he's demanded a trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

Green has flashed facing Southeastern Conference competition, more so as a runner.

Green received a solid scouting report from the NFL Network's Lance Zierlein before his combine performance.

“A long, rangy, dual-threat quarterback with upside, Green’s ability to generate explosive plays as a runner and passer helped keep his offense afloat,” was what Zierlein wrote first.

However, Green endured lapses with in-game consistency as Zierlein noted. The Arkansas QB even endured the firing of Sam Pittman midseason.

This Saturday performance, however, likely has teams envisioning a special RPO package for him should on draft Green.