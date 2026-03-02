Colorado backup quarterback and former HBCU recruit Dominiq Ponder has passed away at the age of 23, per a report by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The statement posted by Rittenberg indicates that Ponder was in a single-vehicle accident at 3 AM.

From the Colorado State Patrol, on the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of Colorado football player Dominiq Ponder, 23. pic.twitter.com/QhB61JOHZO — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 2, 2026

Ponder’s path in football traces back to southwest Florida, where he emerged as a standout at Naples High School. As a sophomore, the quarterback flashed his playmaking ability by throwing for 511 yards and 10 touchdowns while also making an impact with his legs, adding 356 rushing yards and three scores. His dual-threat skill set quickly drew attention, including interest from NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed during Reed’s short-lived stint at Bethune-Cookman.

Ponder originally anticipated beginning his college career under Reed, who accepted the head coaching position at Bethune-Cookman in December 2022. However, Reed’s tenure ended before it officially began following an Instagram Live broadcast in which he delivered an expletive-laced criticism of campus conditions. Reed later issued an apology, but the university ultimately moved on before his contract was finalized.

With Reed no longer leading the program, uncertainty surrounded Ponder’s next step. He remained with Bethune-Cookman as a redshirt freshman but did not appear in a game during his time with the Wildcats. That detour eventually opened another door. NFL legend turned head coach Deion Sanders later identified Ponder as a developmental prospect and brought him onto the roster at Colorado, giving the young quarterback a new opportunity at the Power Five level.

Ponder played in two games for Colorado last season, but largely remained a backup as Colorado made several changes at quarterback throughout the year. In a post on social media on Sunday night, Sanders paid tribute to Ponder.

“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us, Lord Comfort us.”