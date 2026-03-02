Ahead of the Colorado football team reconvening for spring football on Monday, the program received some heartbreaking news. Quarterback Dominiq Ponder, a third-year sophomore who transferred from Bethune-Cookman a couple of years ago, passed away at 23 years old. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt statement about Ponder's passing via X, formerly Twitter.

“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, & Loved ones,” Sanders shared on Sunday evening. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us, Lord Comfort us.”

Ponder appeared in two games last season for the Colorado football team, recording two rushes and a pass attempt. Sanders' emotional words showed how much the quarterback was valued by his head coach and teammates. Now, the Colorado football program will look to pay tribute to their teammate in the upcoming season and beyond.

Colorado football looks to move forward following heartbreaking loss

Ponder's passing will certainly be a shock to the Colorado football team, especially due to its sudden nature. The signal caller was a part of a deep quarterback room. However, he was seen by Sanders and the coaching staff to be a leader. For a Colorado football program looking to rebound from a tough 2025 campaign, Ponder's passing will have an effect.

Look for Sanders to continue to pay tribute to Ponder and his family moving forward. The head coach is close with a select few of his players, so his relationship with Ponder speaks to the quarterback's character. After the loss of their teammate, the Colorado football program will look to have an improved 2026 in honor of Ponder's memory.