The Georgia football program is looking to bounce back next year after their 2025 season ended in tough fashion with a loss against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. It was the second straight year that Georgia had seen its season come to an end in New Orleans, although this year, the Bulldogs have less talent departing to the NFL Draft than usual.

One of the players who will be taking his talents to the next level is offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, who participated in the NFL Combine this past week in Indianapolis.

While there, Freeling put on a dominant display, which could have NFL scouts salivating at the chance to draft him.

“Monroe Freeling is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1512 OT from 1987 to 2026,” reported RAS.football on X, formerly Twitter, noting that the score was “Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.”

The RAS is essentially a composite score of several different measurables at the NFL Combine, including height, vertical leap, 40-yard dash time, and many others.

Freeling wasn't necessarily thought of as one of the top offensive lineman prospects in this year's draft, but it's certainly possible that he could become one with this combine performance.

Of course, there has been great debate over the years as to how much stock NFL teams should put into combine performances, considering that some elite players in the league didn't have the best measurables, while those that do have great numerical performances don't always pan out at the next level.

However, Freeling and his agent will certainly be happy with the performance he was able to put up in Indianapolis.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.