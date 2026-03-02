As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Major League Soccer is serving as a primary launchpad for almost two dozen stars set to shine on the world’s biggest stage. Everyone knows LAFC's Son Heung-Min, with the South Korean star now settled in the States following a move from Spurs. Same for Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, who will lead Argentina if the All-World wonder can walk, and the USMNT. However, the opening MLS months are a high-stakes audition for a handful of roster hopefuls who have Golden Boot potential.

James Rodriguez (Minnesota United) has an uphill climb to represent Colombia again, for example. Either way, this tournament will have more of an MLS flavor than the 1994 edition. The league barely existed back then afterall. Now, even beyond the GOAT, it is supplying a significant number of players to World Cup rosters. So, with that much firepower on display, Mauricio Pochettino will not be the only national team boss scouting every touch in North America this spring.

Son Heung-Min means business

Son Heung-Min got an early start on soccer's North America showcase, arriving from Tottenham in a league-record deal worth a reported $26.5 million last year. The South Korean captain immediately redefined the league's star-chasing ceiling. He posted 12 goals and three assists in 13 games, including the 2025 playoffs. Fans will never forget that stunning free-kick equalizer against Vancouver. LAFC ultimately fell short of the MLS Cup, but Son has plenty left in the tank.

Two assists in two games to start 2026 provide that evidence. Sure, the 33-year-old's legs are not quite as spry these days, but the LAFC star is a national hero. Still one of the most dangerous wingers in the world, Son is surely going to lead the Opening Match lines versus whoever survives the UEFA World Cup Knockout gauntlet.

Getting up for Mexico in Guadalajara for the second game will test Son's cardio as much as the mental strength. His heart is undeniable. Son (140 caps, 54 goals) remains a dynamic force capable of dismantling defenses with pace, finishing, and vision. If South Korea advances deep into the tournament, experience in high-pressure environments would likely propel him to Golden Boot contention. Son has that in spades and keeps popping up in the right places for LAFC.

James Rodriguez seeks redemption

Rodriguez is Colombia's second all-time leading scorer with 31 goals and 41 assists in 122 caps. He won the 2014 Golden Boot in Brazil, leading to a huge transfer to Real Madrid. The former Los Cafeteros captain is on the outside looking in as well, hence the winter window MLS move. Stops at Bayern Munich, Everton, Olympiacos, São Paulo, and Club León had worn the tread down on the tires.

Néstor Lorenzo needs a long look at Rodriguez's form with Minnesota United. Sure, his lethal set pieces and vision remain well above average. Those traits will come in handy when trying to break down a bunkered defense or chasing a goal. His 34-year-old legs will not last long in Estadio Azteca against Uzbekistan, though, so coming on as a 60-minute super sub in every game is the best bet to bag a goal a game.

Miguel Almirón's new magic

Almirón returned to Atlanta United in January 2025, completing a reunion with the club that first made him a star. For the last act of their international careers, Tata Martino is back to try to recapture that magic on the international stage. Yup, that's right. The same coach who steered Atlanta to the 2018 MLS Cup with Almirón (74 caps, 9 goals, 5 assists) and Joseph Martinez is back with a new blueprint built for knockout competition.

Article Continues Below

Atlanta United's dynamic winger led the Five Stripes with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in 31 starts in 2025. The 32-year old's effect on a game is still profound, providing the spark and leadership Martino needs. Almirón played 15 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches as Paraguay ended a 16-year drought to qualify for the tournament.

Premier pace and ability to cut inside from the right flank make him a nightmare matchup for any defender. The USMNT will find out personally on June 12.

Joseph Paintsil pushing the pace

The Ghanaian winger has been one of the Los Angeles Galaxy's most reliable performers (24 goals, 16 assists in 58 games) since arriving. Arguably the fastest player on the planet and a growing force for the Black Stars, Joseph Paintsil is one of the league's most exciting players as well. His ability to unlock defenses off the dribble makes him a consistent threat, and if Ghana can get him into space, he has the finishing quality to make a lasting impression. The problem has been working through the occasional knock.

Paintsil has been involved inconsistently with Ghana’s national team (17 caps, 8 starts) but is starting to come on strong in MLS action. Earning a spot on the 26-man roster seems a foregone conclusion if finally fully healthy. The 28-year-old represents the elder part of a new generation hoping to restore Ghana’s status as a tournament contender.

Petar Musa keeps Croatia cool

The FC Dallas forward is on the bubble, but Petar Musa's MLS form may force manager Zlatko Dalić's hand. Croatia needs someone cool in front of goal to clear the group stage. Musa has been prolific in MLS, bagging 37 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances so far. Clinical finishing and aerial ability are not in doubt, and every country needs those qualities during a World Cup run.

With two goals in two games to start the 2026 MLS season, the 27-year-old could be the focal point of an attack that needs to move on from Luka Modric. Croatia traditionally spreads scoring responsibility across multiple players, but Musa’s penalty-box instincts and physical presence give him a chance to emerge as the team’s starting striker.

Few players enter the tournament with Musa’s combination of form and opportunity. Being in a group with England, Ghana, and Panama is perfect tactically. Musa might have to steal one singlehandedly against the Three Lions, but the other two games should be wide open with plenty of opportunities. If Croatia navigates a favorable knockout path and Musa capitalizes on defensive lapses from opponents, he could rack up 5-7 goals, echoing James Rodríguez's 2014 breakout or Thomas Müller's 2010 haul.