The Colorado Buffaloes are facing a significant coaching turnover as Deion Sanders works to revitalize a program that struggled during a tough 2025 season. This week, the defensive unit took a major hit with the departure of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who is returning to the NFL to join the Denver Broncos' staff. Livingston will serve as the defensive passing game coordinator under Vance Joseph, leaving a substantial void in Boulder just before the start of spring practice.

This departure follows a season in which the Buffaloes ranked 112th in scoring defense, allowing over 30 points per game. The loss of Livingston is particularly impactful, especially since the staff is also moving on from Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

After contributing to the defensive front and pass rush for two seasons, Sapp has officially parted ways with the program, forcing Sanders to find new leadership for a defense that hopes to protect star talents like Travis Hunter and incoming quarterback JuJu Lewis.

To address these vacancies, Coach Prime is once again leveraging his professional networks to bring NFL experience to the college level. According to a report by Ari Meirov on X, the Buffaloes have hired veteran safety Vonn Bell as the team's new safeties coach.

Veteran safety Vonn Bell — who played for the Saints, Panthers, and Bengals — is starting his coaching career and has been hired by Deion Sanders to be the safeties coach at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/cnFRn3JhDN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 1, 2026

Bell, who had a productive playing career with the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers, is transitioning into coaching with this appointment. His arrival is a strategic move aimed at stabilizing a secondary that struggled with consistency last year.

Bringing in a seasoned veteran like Bell, Sanders is signaling a continued commitment to an NFL-style approach in Boulder.

With Brennan Marion joining the staff on the offensive side, the 2026 Buffaloes will feature nearly an entirely new look on the sidelines.

The success of this transition will be crucial as Colorado aims to rebound from a 3-9 season and re-establish itself as a contender in the Big 12.