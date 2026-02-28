Quinn Gray and Florida A&M made a huge addition to the football coaching staff, adding a former Miami Dolphins veteran. The Rattlers have hired Sam Madison Jr. as the new cornerbacks coach for the team.

Madison brings significant professional football experience to Florida A&M, as he played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants. In a quote obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Gray discussed his rationale for bringing Madison onto the staff.

“Who else would you rather coach your corners? To have him as a part of the staff brings a wealth of knowledge and different experiences…He’s coached on the NFL and college level. His playing experience as well is going to lean towards giving these kids what they need from a standpoint of playing the position.”

Madison not only played in the NFL but was also one of the league's standout defensive players. Throughout his career, he earned four Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro selections. He won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 as a part of the defensive unit that upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

Madison played college football at the University of Louisville from 1992 to 1996. His standout skills led to his selection in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, with the 44th pick. Before his college and professional career, he actually boasted FAMU ties; he played for the FAMU Developmental Research School Baby Rattlers, pulling double duty as a wide receiver and defensive back. He also excelled in basketball, baseball, and track and field, becoming lettered in all four sports.

Madison brings coaching experience to the position as well. He served as secondary and cornerbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2021, as well as cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and 2023. He was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers.