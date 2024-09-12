We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One exciting game will be taking place between two SEC teams as the Georgia football team will be hitting the road to take on Kentucky for a tricky matchup away from home.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Georgia vs. Kentucky isn't supposed to be the most exciting game in the world as the Bulldogs are big favorites, but you never know. It's a road game, and it's under the lights. Anything can happen.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There are also some intriguing rivalry games for former Pac-12 teams as Washington will battle Washington State, and Oregon will take on Oregon State. Now that these teams aren't in the same conference anymore, they have to change their rivalry week.

One other notable matchup is Notre Dame at Purdue. There are some decent matchups this week, but it is a pretty slim slate. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

Georgia will be starting conference play early this year, and Kentucky actually got their SEC slate started in week two. It will be exciting to see two SEC teams go head to head in Lexington on Saturday. It will also be interesting to see Georgia transfer and Kentucky starting quarterback Brock Vandagriff go up against his former team. Before we get into our predictions, let's take a look at where each team is at coming into this game.

Georgia football is the best team in the country

The Georgia football team is the best in college football right now. They are ranked #1 in the country for a reason as they have looked like a well-oiled machine so far through two weeks of the season.

In week one, the Bulldogs picked up an impressive win against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they rolled over the Tigers 34-3. In week two, Georgia had no hangover as they easily cruised to a 48-3 win at home against Tennessee Tech.

This Georgia team is as good as it gets. They have one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Carson Beck, and they have one of the best defenses as well. The team is filled with NFL talent, and they are more than capable of winning their third national title in four years.

Kentucky is coming off of a tough loss

The Kentucky football team did not look good in week two as they suffered an embarrassing home loss against South Carolina. The final score was 31-6.

The Wildcats looked fine in week one as they cruised to 31-0 win at home against Southern Miss. however, things are obviously quite different when they are playing SEC squads. In week three, Kentucky has to take on the mightiest SEC team of them all.

One thing to watch this weekend is Kentucky QB Brock Vandagroff going up against his former team. Vandagroff spent three years with Georgia, and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart could've given him some motivation with some comments he recently made about players transferring away from Georgia.

“Countless (NFL) teams have told me the kids that come out of your program are so much better off and developed for having stayed even over playing because of what kind of practice they get and who they get to go against practice,” Kirby Smart said, according to an article from On3. “They feel like their best evaluation is when they come to our practice and see guys go against each other. That’s not anything directly at Brock [Vandagroff]and Pop, not at all. Both those guys were awesome young men, great young men for our program.”

That whole situation certainly adds another dynamic to this matchup, and it should be a fun game. Here are three predictions for the contest:

Carson Beck will be held to under 250 yards

Kentucky isn't going to win this game, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them give the Georgia football team a good fight. They are coming off of an embarrassing home loss, and no one is expecting anything from them. The game is at night, and it is at home. Expect Kentucky to play with an edge and they will give Carson Beck some problems.

Georgia will score under 30 points

When you hit the road, the toughest part is finding success on offense. The tougher an atmosphere is, the harder it is on your offense to succeed. Because of that, the Kentucky defense will keep them in the game.

Georgia will win 28-10

We're going with a final score prediction here. Kentucky will cover the spread, but the Georgia football will get the win. The Wildcats put up just six points against South Carolina last week, so they aren't going to find a lot of success this weekend either. Still, it will be closer than people expect.

Georgia and Kentucky will kickoff at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Bulldogs are currently favored by 24 points.