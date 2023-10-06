The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC East battle. Georgia has won 13 straight matchups against Kentucky, but the Wildcats are flying high after a 33-14 victory over the Florida Gators. Will the Georgia Bulldogs keep their perfect season intact, or will the Kentucky Wildcats come into Athens and knock the Bulldogs off their throne. Let's take a look at the matchup.

When and where is the game?

The Georgia Bulldogs will battle the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC East battle this Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT.

How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky

The Georgia vs. Kentucky game will be on ESPN. You can live stream on fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, October 7 | Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium — Athens, Georgia

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Georgia -14.5 | O/U 47.5

Georgia storylines

The Bulldogs have been excelling on both sides of the ball, ranking in the top 20 nationally in both points and yards per game on offense and defense. Their run-stopping took a step back last week, as the Auburn Tigers put up 219 rushing yards against them in a 27-20 Georgia win. Kentucky's running back Ray Davis had 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Kentucky's win over Florida last weekend.

Brock Bowers paced the Georgia offense last weekend, catching eight passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. If the All-American tight end can continue to put up these numbers each week, he might be invited to New York as a Heisman finalist.

The Bulldogs have the nation's longest active home winning streak. They have won 22 straight games at Sanford Stadium, a record that began on October 19, 2019, against these same Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia has also won 13 games in a row over the Wildcats.

Kentucky is always a tough out for Georgia, and the reeling Wildcats may be Georgia's toughest test of the regular season. The 2020 matchup saw Georgia barely escape with a 14-3 win, and last season, the teams struggled through a 16-6 game. Expect physical football when these two teams play, which could favor Kentucky's rushing attack.

Kentucky storylines

Kentucky is ranked in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll after receiving votes for the past five weeks. They come in at No. 20 on both. The Wildcats took down the 22nd-ranked Florida Gators this past weekend for the third straight year. They have beaten ranked teams in six of their last 10 tries.

Ray Davis rushed for 280 yards against Florida, the third-highest total in Kentucky football history. He was the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. Head Coach Mark Stoops was also the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week. If the Wildcats can continue to ride the momentum they are gaining and steal a victory, it'd be their first win in the last 14 games against Georgia. The last time Kentucky Football won a road game against the No. 1 team was in 1947 against Vanderbilt.

“True belief. True preparation. At the end of the day, it’s a game and anything can happen,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said, according to the Wildcats' official site. “The way that we practice this week and the way that we prepare, the way that we travel, the way that we approach this thing will tell a lot about what happens on Saturday. I do believe there is a true belief here. It’s another opportunity to go get better against an unbelievable team. If we can execute that just a little bit better, that’s what we have to do to beat Georgia. We need to focus on ourselves and execute at a higher level. If we play as physically as we did, with the same energy and juice, good things should happen.”

We'll see if the Wildcats can pull off a big upset on Saturday.