The 2023 NFL season has kicked off with great excitement, featuring thrilling games and standout player performances. Nevertheless, it has also witnessed its fair share of injuries, with one of the most notable being the New York Giants' star running back Saquon Barkley. During the team's Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Barkley sustained an ankle sprain. This left many fantasy football managers pondering its implications for their teams. In this article, we will delve into the consequences of Barkley's injury on his fantasy football prospects for 2023. We will also explore the options available to fantasy football managers who have Barkley on their rosters, and more.

Saquon Barkley's Injury

Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury late in the game against the Cardinals. Prior to the injury, Barkley had an impressive performance, rushing 17 times for 63 yards and securing a touchdown. He also caught six of seven targets for 29 yards and an additional touchdown. Barkley was injured when the Giants were in the midst of a tie game late in the fourth quarter. Following the injury, he was observed limping.

Saquon Barkley was slow to get up and had to be helped off of the field after his latest carry. pic.twitter.com/6Td11ApcTH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, it was confirmed that Barkley had an ankle sprain. As such, he is not expected to play in the Thursday game against the 49ers. Reports indicated that the sprain is considered “ordinary” and is anticipated to sideline the star running back for about three weeks. While this is not ideal news, it appears that Barkley has avoided a more severe injury. Consequently, he should return relatively soon. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Barkley is now considered week-to-week in terms of his recovery.

On Monday's estimated injury report, Barkley was listed as a non-participant. Remember that when Barkley injured his ankle in the closing moments of the game against Arizona, he required assistance to reach the sideline. His absence from the backfield leaves Matt Breida as the likely leader of the Giants' backfield. Behind Breida, options include Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray, and practice-squad member Taiwan Jones.

Impact on Fantasy Football Outlook

Saquon Barkley ranks among the NFL's most talented and productive running backs, making him a highly coveted asset in fantasy football. However, his injury is a significant setback for his fantasy football prospects in 2023. This is especially true as he is expected to miss multiple games while recovering. Consequently, fantasy football managers who have Barkley on their teams will need to seek out a replacement for their lineups.

Options for Fantasy Football Managers

Fantasy football managers with Barkley on their rosters have several avenues to explore. One option is to scour the waiver wire for a replacement. There are several available running backs who could serve as solid stand-ins for Barkley. Of course, these include Matt Breida, who occupies the backup role on the Giants' depth chart. Additionally, players like Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns and Justice Hill of the Baltimore Ravens, who have demonstrated promise in the early weeks of the season, could also be viable alternatives.

Managers may need to rely on external options for a temporary replacement. Again, Matt Breida is likely to receive the bulk of carries if Barkley is unavailable, and rookie Eric Gray could also factor into the equation. In addition, 2021 sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell is an option that can be explored on the waiver wire. While Breida and Brightwell may not offer substantial upside, they are worth considering if Barkley is on your roster. On the flip side, given the challenging Week 3 matchup against San Francisco's defense, it is a risky proposition to play any of the Giants' running backs.

Another avenue for fantasy football managers is to engage in trade negotiations to acquire a running back who can fill in during Barkley's absence. This may necessitate parting with another valuable player, but it could prove worthwhile in ensuring that your team remains competitive while Barkley recuperates.

Looking Ahead

Injuries are an unfortunate aspect of the NFL, and their impact can extend to fantasy football teams as well. Saquon Barkley's injury represents a notable setback to his fantasy football prospects for 2023. It requires fantasy football managers who have him on their rosters to make difficult decisions. Nevertheless, there are viable alternatives, whether through the waiver wire or trade, that can help mitigate the impact of Barkley's absence. By taking proactive measures and making informed decisions, fantasy football managers can weather this challenge and ultimately achieve success.