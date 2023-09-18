The New York Giants had a rollercoaster ride on Sunday. The Giants overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale to pull off a 31-28 come-from-behind victory, but they also saw star running back Saquon Barkley suffer a potentially serious injury late in the contest. Early reports on Barkley's status don't sound too inspiring, with Jordan Raanan of ESPN also sharing some troubling updates on the tailback's injury.

“Saquon Barkley had an x-ray on his right ankle after the game. He limped around the locker room and it was a bit swollen. Clearly he had some pain and discomfort. This is definitely a concern for the Giants and Barkley moving forward, especially with a short turnaround this week but also for the long-term prospects of the team. A damper on a dramatic win.”

Saquon Barkley had a productive performance against the Cardinals, as he rushed 17 times for 63 rushing yards and a touchdown. In addition to that, he also caught six passes for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown. As one of the key assets of the Giants, Barkley's status will be one of the biggest narratives in the following days at least for New York, which prevented what would have been a devastating 0-2 start to the 2023 season.

Considering that the Giants have a game coming right up on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers on the road, it wouldn't be the most surprising news if New York elects to sit Barkley sidelined for that game at least. In that case, the Giants will likely turn to Matt Breida to be their temporary RB1, while quarterback Daniel Jones gets a heavier workload on offense.