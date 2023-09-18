New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain late in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals that is expected to keep him out for three weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Saquon Barkley got X-Rays after the game. He got hurt late in the game against the Cardinals before Graham Gano's go-ahead field goal. He got an MRI today, which revealed the ordinary sprain.

The ordinary sprain is a better outcome than a high ankle sprain, which would likely keep Barkley out longer.

The Giants have a short week before playing the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. With or without Barkley, the Giants would have been heavy underdogs heading into the game against the 49ers.

The Giants then play the Seattle Seahawks at home on Monday Night Football in Week 4, before traveling to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the season. If Barkley is out three weeks, he will miss the games against the 49ers, Seahawks and Dolphins before potentially returning for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley was a big part of the comeback win against the Cardinals. He scored two touchdowns in the comeback, rushing for one and receiving another from Daniel Jones. The passing game with Daniel Jones played well, but it was a culmination of the offense putting it all together in the second half.

Now, the Giants will have to put together good performances on offense without their superstar running back for multiple games.