With Week 2 nearly in the rearview mirror, several NFL stars have either suffered an injury or reaggravated old ailments. The physical toll of the sport means that injuries are common in every game. With that in mind, let's take a look around the league and see which players have suffered injuries during the games.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Two things defined Joe Burrow's 2023 offseason: his new contract, and his calf injury. The Cincinnati Bengals star suffered a calf injury during the early portion of their training camp. The star quarterback missed nearly the entire offseason rehabbing his injury, but he returned just in time for Week 1 of the season.

Perhaps Burrow should've taken more time off instead of returning soon. The Bengals QB's mobility was severely limited in his first two games, likely due to the aforementioned injury. The worst-case scenario happened in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, where Joe Burrow reaggravated his injury late in the game.

After a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, Burrow came back to the sidelines with a slight limp. After the game, the Bengals QB said that they'll take it day-by-day to assess the injury. With Cincinnati now going 0-2 to start the year, their star QB missing games would be the worst possible scenario for them.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

After reworking his contract to add more incentives, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants were looking to start anew in the 2023 season. Barkley is coming off a resurgent season that saw him bounce back to his previous elite form before injuries slowed him down.

Unfortunately for NFL fans, Saquon Barkley suffered an injury again in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. With the score tied with less than a minute to go, the Giants RB had to be helped off the field after a run attempt. Barkley was visibly frustrated after being brought to the bench, slamming his helmet.

Saquon Barkley went down and had to be helped off the field late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/3eN2TPnmcN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

The initial prognosis for Saquon Barkley's injury seems to be an ankle issue. More tests will be run on the Giants RB, but there is optimism that he won't miss a lot of games. Based on the Giants' schedule, though, it seems more than likely that they will hold Barkley out for Week 3.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Pegged as a project quarterback in the 2023 draft process, Anthony Richardson has been quite the revelation for the Indianapolis Colts this season. Richardson is leveraging his dual-threat prowess to good use, and he's made some strides as a passer as well (his perceived weakness).

However, Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion during their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans after hitting his head on the ground. The Colts eventually ruled the rookie quarterback out for the rest of the game. With concussions being a life-threatening injury in the NFL, the Colts are expected to exercise caution in Richardson's case.

Davante Adams & Jaylen Waddle, WRs, Raiders/Dolphins

We're listing both players here because both suffered similar injuries. Both Davante Adams and Jaylen Waddle suffered head injuries during their respective games. Adams suffered his head injury during the Raiders' loss to the Bills, while Waddle was taken out of the game during their win against the Patriots.

The two star wide receivers are pivotal to their respective team's offenses. That's doubly true for the Raiders, where Adams is the clear top dog in the wide receiver room. Waddle's speed, meanwhile, gives the Dolphins another downfield threat along with the blazing-fast Tyreek Hill.

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

One of the standouts from their Week 1 win over the Chiefs, David Montgomery delivered on his ability to succeed in his new team. The Detroit Lions RB was having yet another excellent game against the Seattle Seahawks when he suffered a lower leg injury while attempting to catch a pass. Montgomery was carted off the field, as he was unable to put his weight on his legs.

This isn't good news for the Lions, who rely on their two-pronged attack to win their games. Detroit will have to rely on first-round rookie Jahmyr Gibbs to take on a larger role than expected on this offense should Montgomery miss some time.

Other notable NFL Week 2 injuries

In addition, here are other NFL stars and standouts that suffered an injury during Week 2.