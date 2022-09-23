Barry Bonds delivers Aaron Judge take that Giants fans will love

Aaron Judge has achieved baseball immortality, and yet he wants more. The New York Yankees star has already reached the exclusive 60-HR season club a few days ago. With nearly a month left in the season, though, many are rooting for Judge to break the 71-HR record set by San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds.

Another Judge story, though, will pique Giants fans’ interest. The Yankees star is set to be a free agent in the 2023 offseason. Because of that, Barry Bonds is campaigning for Aaron Judge to join the San Francisco Giants instead. It’s certainly going to be an intriguing move if it happens. (via Yahoo! Sports)

“I hope he (Aaron Judge) signs here (with the Giants),” Bonds said. “Can it happen? I don’t know. It depends on what the Yankee payroll is. But we would love to have him, I’ll tell you that. We in the Bay Area—he’s a Bay Area boy—we hope they don’t sign him, and we can get him,” Bonds said. “I would. He’s that good.”

Indeed, Aaron Judge grew up in California, and even grew up as a Giants fan. Nabbing the hometown hero would be a massive win for San Francisco, especially after this disastrous season. A year removed from their magical 100-win season, the team has been completely mediocre, and is in danger of missing the playoffs.

The Giants will have plenty of competitors for Judge’s services, that’s for sure. The Yankees, of course, will try their hardest to keep their star. Other teams such as the Red Sox, the Dodgers, and the Padres could be in the running as well.