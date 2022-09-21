Aaron Judge is him. The New York Yankees slugger just hit a milestone-setting home run to reach 60 blasts for the season.

Check out the monster moon shot that puts him right at the doorstep of Roger Maris’ American League record:

Home. Run. No. 60. 🔥 Aaron Judge is a monster pic.twitter.com/PqWuS7p94v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

Every Aaron Judge at-bat is appointment viewing for Yankees fans at this point. Upon writing, I was supposed to follow with how the score was irrelevant given that Judge tacked on what would normally be an inconsequential run in what is a game unlikely to go in their favor. After all, they were down four runs at that point with just three outs remaining.

But perhaps the spirit of the Aaron Judge home run energized the rest of the Yankees lineup as they went on an improbable rally in the at-bats the followed.

First, Anthony Rizzo hit a double on a liner to center field. Then Gleyber Torres drew a walk, followed by Josh Donaldson hitting a single to load the bases for an equally gargantuan power hitter in Giancarlo Stanton. If you didn’t watch the game, you can probably guess what happened next.

HOLY SHIT! GIANCARLO STANTON WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/PIWNgZxBPm — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 21, 2022

Poor Will Crowe had to be on the receiving end of a historic beatdown without even registering an out for the Pirates.

Nobody was denying Aaron Judge his 60th home run that night. His Yankees teammates just so happened to follow suit.