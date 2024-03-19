It took a while for former San Diego Padres star pitcher Blake Snell to find a new home in MLB Free Agency. It was once thought that he was inching closer to a deal with the New York Yankees, especially after the Gerritt Cole injury. But, that is not where he is heading. The arguable best pitcher in the National League will join Bob Melvin and the San Francisco Giants.
Blake Snell will ink a two-year deal with Bob Melvin's Giants. This will see him earn $62 million throughout his stay and might even start contending for a World Series run come Fall. The move attracted a lot of reactions from baseball fans as the Giants have now found their ace.
“Get to watch Snell pitch for my team man I can’t believe this is my life,” a Bay Area fan wrote.
Some fans were even making declarations about the Giants' spike in talent, “Snell is a Giant now it’s time to play the games and see what happens…that’s baseball…the mosaic is ready…Giants can pitch with just about anyone and that’s still the name of the game..2024 will be very interesting for sure.”
On the other hand, a lot of Padres fans will still root for him, “Don’t care if he’s on a rival team Blake Snell will always be that dude. Fan for life.”
Giants improve their squad
Snell had an interesting year with the Padres. In 180 innings, he recorded a 2.25 ERA to go alongside his 234 strikeouts. This insane knack for pitching against tough batters had him win his second Cy Young Award five years after his first. With the Giants, he hopes to replicate the same individuals' success while also trying to contend.
This was not the only big move that the Giants had in MLB Free Agency and in the offseason. In a span of a few months, they acquired Snell, Matt Chapman, Jordan Hicks, Robbie Ray, Jung Hoo Lee, and Jorge Soler. They will still need time to get acclimated in the Giants system but it will not take long until they are able to start getting their groove together. Will this net them a championship?