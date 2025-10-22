The San Francisco Giants have made one of the boldest managerial decisions in modern baseball history by hiring University of Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello as their new manager. The team officially announced the move on Wednesday afternoon.

The hiring is unprecedented in MLB, as never before has a college coach taken over a major league team without prior pro experience. It’s also Buster Posey’s first managerial hire since taking over as San Francisco’s president of baseball operations last year.

“We're thrilled to welcome Tony to the Giants family,” Posey said in a statement. “Tony is one of the brightest, most innovative, and most respected coaches in college baseball today. Throughout our search, Tony's leadership, competitiveness, and commitment to developing players stood out. His ability to build strong, cohesive teams and his passion for the game align perfectly with the values of our organization. We look forward to the energy and direction he will bring, along with the memories to be made, and we focus on the future of Giants baseball.”

Vitello spent eight seasons building Tennessee into one of the nation’s premier programs. He amassed a 341–131 (.722) record, guiding the Volunteers to five NCAA Regionals, four Super Regionals, and three College World Series appearances. His tenure peaked with Tennessee’s 2024 National Championship, the program’s first in history. Under Vitello, the Vols also won two SEC regular-season titles and two SEC Tournament championships (2022, 2024), including a historic 60-win campaign in 2024, the first ever in SEC history.

The Giants’ front office began formal discussions with Vitello in early September, when Posey met him during a road series in Denver. After a follow-up interview on October 1, Vitello quickly rose to the top of San Francisco’s candidate list.

Vitello will replace Bob Melvin, who was dismissed on September 29 after compiling a 161–163 record in two seasons, including an 81–81 finish in 2025. The decision to part ways came after Posey determined that the team’s inconsistency outweighed the earlier commitment represented by exercising Melvin’s 2026 option.

Before Tennessee, Vitello served as an assistant at Missouri (2003–10), TCU (2011–13), and Arkansas (2014–17), producing several future MLB players, including Max Scherzer. Over his coaching career, ten of his players have become first-round MLB draft picks.

The hiring also carries a personal connection. The Giants’ system now includes four of Vitello’s former Tennessee players: outfielder Drew Gilbert, pitcher Blade Tidwell, shortstop Maui Ahuna, and 2025 first-round pick Gavin Kilen.

Vitello’s rare move to the majors indicates Posey’s intent to change course after four seasons without a postseason berth. Anchored by Logan Webb, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Rafael Devers, and Jung Hoo Lee, the Giants believe Vitello can turn talent into results.