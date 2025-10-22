The San Francisco Giants sent shockwaves through the baseball world when they hired Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello as their new manager. It was an unconventional hire for San Francisco after they let go of Bob Melvin. Vitello becomes the first college baseball coach to jump from the college level to being an MLB manager. However, San Francisco is getting him paid.

There were initially conversations about whether Tony Vitello would receive a raise in his position at Tennessee. USA Today MLB columnist Bob Nightengale was the first to confirm that Vitello would receive a raise and make the most money ever for a first-year MLB manager.

“The San Francisco Giants officially announced the hiring of Tony Vitello and will pay him the highest contract in MLB history for a first-year manager. According to two persons with direct knowledge of his contract, he will earn over $3 million a year, without the benefits,” Nightengale posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The situation was a first for baseball, and if it works out in San Francisco, it could be a new blueprint for the MLB in the future. Vitello was the architect of a Tennessee baseball program that became a juggernaut under his leadership. They made the College World Series three times in his seven seasons and won one national title in 2024.

Before Vitello arrived at Tennessee, the Volunteers had gone over a decade without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, so he completely changed how baseball worked in Knoxville.

“I'm incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity,” Vitello said. “I'm excited to lead this group of players and represent the San Francisco Giants. I can't wait to get started and work to establish a culture that makes Giants faithful proud.”

Article Continues Below

Before arriving at Tennessee, Vitello was an assistant coach at the University of Missouri, Texas Christian University, and the University of Arkansas from 2003 to 17. Tennessee was the first program to take a chance on him, and it paid off in spades.

Buster Posey is also excited to see if it pays off as the president of baseball operations in San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the Giants family,” Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said in a statement. “Tony is among the brightest, most innovative, and most respected coaches in college baseball today.