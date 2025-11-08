The Ohio State football team looks to stay undefeated on Saturday, when they take on Purdue. The Buckeyes are getting some tough injury news ahead of the game. A key offensive lineman is out hurt.

“Sources: Ohio State will be without offensive lineman Joshua Padilla (lower body) at Purdue today. He’s Ohio State’s sixth offensive lineman, and he’s been seeing first-team reps at guard in recent weeks. He’s got 80 snaps this year — 50 at right guard and 30 at center,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Ohio State is 8-0 on the campaign, and looking for another bid to the College Football Playoff. Purdue enters the game with a 2-7 record. The Boilermakers are a work in progress, under first-year head coach Barry Odom.

Ohio State football is a strong contender for the College Football Playoff

Ohio State is led by head coach Ryan Day, who has a national championship under his belt. Day led the Buckeyes to the title in 2024, defeating Notre Dame for the national championship.

Ohio State has picked up right where it left off. The Buckeyes are the no. 1 team in the country, and have been there virtually all season. Despite losing quarterback Will Howard from 2024, the team hasn't lost a step under new quarterback Julian Sayin.

Day thinks that Sayin is a very special player.

“He's put himself in a situation to allow us to reach our goals,” Day said, per Newsweek. “If he continues to play the way he's playing and then continue to improve, because as we know, the challenges are gonna keep getting bigger and bigger. But I think it's clear to see that he is now playing at a level that we feel like we can reach our goals with.

“And so that's obviously exciting for everybody and builds confidence around the entire offense. But to say, what have we accomplished, we haven't accomplished anything. We're in the middle of the season and got a lot of football ahead of us.”

Ohio State and Purdue play Saturday at 1:00 ET. The Boilermakers enter the game with seven consecutive losses, and an 0-6 conference mark in the Big Ten.