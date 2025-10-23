The San Francisco Giants went outside the box to find their next manager, hiring Tennessee Tony Vitello to the position. However, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy thinks it's the right call.

Before making the MLB jump, Murphy coached in the college ranks at both Notre Dame and Arizona State. As Vitello prepares to join the big leagues, Murphy believes the newest Giants manager has what it takes to succeed, via the New York Post.

“Buster Posey, I've never met him, I have unbelievable respect for this guy. He knows all this. He knows it's a tremendous transition from college to major leagues. They know what they're getting into, and they see things in this guy that help lead a club. An unabashed way of saying, this is how we're going to do it. Or a personality that can handle the media. A personality that can handle different types of players.”

“The Giants are not stupid,” he continued. “They're not throwing a dart at a board. They've done their research and they believe this guy can do. So, I'm going to say he can do it.”

Article Continues Below

Pat Murphy, who coached many years at Notre Dame and ASU, tells us here about the tough transition to managing pros. Tony Vitello, new Giants manager, is making a rare jump. WS pre. YouTube: https://t.co/jnxjPnchoG

Apple: https://t.co/zfME9ECL8F

Spotify: https://t.co/DQBfCwUmEE pic.twitter.com/jlELy3swDB — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 22, 2025

Over his eight years as Tennessee's manager, he led the team to a 341-131 record overall, winning the College World Series in 2024. They made NCAA Super Regional three times and won the SEC crown twice. Put bluntly, Vitello saw widespread success at the college ranks.

It'll be a much different ball game in the majors, but the Giants are betting on Vitello to stick. Their situations are a bit different, as Murphy spent 25 years at the college level. But still, the Brewers aren't complaining about their decision.

The Giants were looking for a spark after missing the playoffs the last four seasons. They believe Vitello will be exactly that. Watching from afar, Murphy agrees with their decision.