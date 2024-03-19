2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is getting paid.
The left-hander has signed a massive two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency, making him one of the highest-paid arms in the game, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
“Breaking: Snell to the Giants. $62M, 2 years. Opt out.”
Snell is coming off a fantastic campaign where he went 14-9 with an MLB-best 2.25 ERA. The southpaw struck out 234 hitters in 180 innings of work while walking 99. Snell also had an impressive 1.19 WHIP. Despite the Padres failing to live up to expectations as they missed the playoffs, the 30-year-old undoubtedly did his part.
Initially selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell spent five seasons in St. Petersburg and also won a Cy Young in 2018 where he posted a ridiculous 1.89 ERA and 21-5 record.
While there have been a couple of sub-par campaigns for Blake Snell throughout his time in the Majors, he's mostly stayed consistent and has always possessed swing-and-miss stuff. The only fair criticism is too many free passes, posting an 11% walk rate through eight years.
Having just turned 30, there are still many good years ahead for Snell, who is the epitome of dominance. He's struck out at least 170 hitters in each of the last three seasons and his 234 K's in 23′ were a career-high by a mile. It's just too bad we couldn't see him pitch in the postseason again.
The Giants will certainly be delighted to lock down such a rare talent like Blake Snell, who is a clear-cut ace with electric stuff from the left side.