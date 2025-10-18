The San Francisco Giants' search for a new manager has taken an intriguing turn, with Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach Tony Vitello emerging as a serious contender. Despite reports suggesting the Giants are nearing a deal, Vitello made it clear that nothing is finalized.

Saturday afternoon, multiple outlets including The Athletic and New York Post reported that the Giants were “closing in” on the Volunteers manager to replace Bob Melvin. The Tennessee coach quickly addressed the speculation following his team’s fall scrimmage, emphasizing that his focus remains on the Volunteers.

In an article written by the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson, he noted that while Vitello is a candidate for the job, he still remains at Tennessee after the coach told the media he had not accepted the job, contrary to some reports with a simple three-word statement.

“Nothing is done.”

Vitello’s denial cooled rumors that he was on the verge of becoming the Giants new head coach, though it didn’t end the conversation. Under newly promoted team president Buster Posey, the Giants have sought a “modern, player-development-oriented” leader—qualities Vitello has displayed while turning Tennessee baseball into a powerhouse.

At Tennessee, the 47-year-old manager has built one of college baseball’s most dominant programs, winning a national championship in 2024, two SEC titles, and producing multiple MLB draft picks. The energy and communication style he brings to the diamond makes him a culture-defining figure in Knoxville.

For the Giants, the move would represent a bold shift. No active college coach has ever jumped directly into a major-league managerial position. The potential hire embodies both risk and innovation, aligning with Posey’s vision to reshape the organization.

As of now, negotiations appear ongoing but far from settled. Vitello’s stance leaves both Tennessee fans and Giants supporters waiting to see whether this unprecedented crossover from college dominance to MLB leadership will actually happen.