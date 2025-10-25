The San Francisco Giants are starting their campaign to improve the roster for 2026. San Francisco is signing veteran catcher Logan Porter, per USA Today. Porter has spent time with the Giants previously, but in a limited capacity.

“Catcher Logan Porter re-signs with San Francisco Giants and will receive an invite to their big league camp. He played in five games for the Giants last year,” reporter Bob Nightengale reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Porter posted just seven at-bats during the 2025 regular season. He posted one hit and one RBI. The catcher also hit at a .143 batting average.

The catcher also spent some time with the Kansas City Royals.

Giants are making some big changes for 2026

The Giants have a new manager. San Francisco hired former Tennessee baseball manager Tony Vitello, to be their skipper. Vitello will be the first college baseball manager to ever jump into Major League Baseball managing without being a professional coach, per ESPN.

Vitello is grateful for his time with Tennessee.

Article Continues Below

“If that is the last time I ever stepped foot on this campus or this field as an employee or as a Vol wearing our orange, I'm just so thankful for the people that showed up,” Vitello told reporters, per the Knoxville News Sentinel. “It will forever be ingrained in my memory, and it made what was the last day on the job, technically, very, very special.”

The new Giants manager admits he wanted a shot to manage a MLB team.

“It was selfish. It was personal reasons,” Vitello added about why he left college baseball. “I have always tried to be a good teammate, but I feel like I made a selfish decision that was one I needed to make. It was the right decision.”

The Giants started the 2025 season hot, but cooled down in the late summer months. San Francisco finished the 2025 campaign with a 81-81 record. The club missed the postseason.

Vitello replaces former Giants manager Bob Melvin. Melvin managed San Francisco for two seasons.