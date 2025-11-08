The San Antonio Spurs are making waves early in the 2025-26 season with a 6-2 record, and veteran forward Harrison Barnes credits head coach Mitch Johnson for establishing a crucial mindset shift.

In a recent post-game press conference, Barnes shared Johnson's consistent message about maintaining their physical style of play regardless of the consequences. The veteran explained how this philosophy has become the foundation of their identity.

“A big consistent message that Mitch has had is don't take down your aggressiveness because of fouls,” Barnes said, via Carolina Teague of SPurfect. “We have a lot of bodies, I think that's one of the great things about our team, we have a lot of depth.”

The 33-year-old forward emphasized that Johnson's approach prioritizes disruption over caution. Rather than backing off when whistles start blowing, the Spurs are encouraged to stay aggressive and trust their roster depth to handle the rotation.

“Holding that standard of, we want to be physical, we want to be disruptive, and that results in fouls,” he explained. “Guys can get in foul trouble or foul out, that's a part of the process, but don't take plays off trying to avoid that part of it.”

This mentality has been central to the Spurs' strong start to the season under Johnson's leadership. The 38-year-old coach, who took over after Gregg Popovich transitioned to President of Basketball Operations in May 2025, has implemented a possession-by-possession system built on defensive stops and rebounding.

Johnson's philosophy emphasizes discipline and fundamentals while encouraging players to impose their will on opponents. The results speak for themselves, with San Antonio posting a top-three defensive rating while maintaining offensive balance around Victor Wembanyama's interior dominance.

Barnes exemplified this aggressive approach in the Spurs' recent 121-110 victory over the Houston Rockets in their NBA Cup opener. The veteran delivered 24 points with timely scoring and physical defense that embodied exactly what Johnson preaches daily.

The Spurs sit among the top three teams in the Western Conference through eight games. With Johnson's clear messaging taking root and veterans like Barnes setting the tone, San Antonio is proving they can compete with physicality and purpose on both ends of the floor.