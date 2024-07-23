The San Francisco Giants will continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. It's the best rivalry on the West Coast as we share our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Giants-Dodgers Projected Starters

Jordan Hicks vs. Landon Knack

Jordan Hicks (4-6) with a 3.79 ERA

Last Start: Hicks went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, eight hits, striking out one, and walking one in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: Hicks is 2-3 with a 3.89 ERA over nine starts away from Oracle Park.

Landon Knack (2-3) with a 3.23 ERA

Last Start: Knack struggled in his last start, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, six hits, striking out five, and walking one in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Knack is still searching for his first win in front of the Dodgers' faithful, as he sports a record of 0-2 with a 3.32 ERA over four starts at Chavez Ravine.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are attempting to stay alive in the National League Wildcard race. Unfortunately, they did not help their cause this past weekend as they lost two of three to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Part of the reason for their failures against Colorado was their inability to score more than three runs, as they scored three in each game. This offense needs to do more, especially against the Dodgers.

Lamonte Wade is their leadoff hitter and has been a favorite in the Bay Area for some time. But Wade has struggled against the Dodgers and came into this series batting just .217 with just 20 hits, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 19 runs over 39 games against them. Matt Chapman is not the hitter he once was. Yet, he is still leading the Giants in hits. Heliot Ramos has been an amazing hitter for the Giants this season. Currently, he leads the team in home runs and hopes to continue clobbering the baseball.

Hicks has been mediocre for the majority of the season, not notching a quality start since April 27. Therefore, it has made things difficult for the Giants and the bullpen. When Hicks is ready to turn it over to the bullpen, he will hope the 25th-ranked squad can avoid a collapse. Camilo Doval is the tentative closer, but he has struggled mightily this season.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can generate some early-inning scoring. Then, they need to avoid collapsing against the Dodgers late in the game.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are currently the second-best team in the National League and continue to dominate teams on most nights. Significantly, they just swept the Boston Red Sox and are looking to keep the hot streak going. They have one of the best offenses in the world, with one of the best players in the game.

Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze, and is certainly making a name for himself with his new team. Amazingly, he continues to shatter records and leads the Dodgers in home runs and RBIs. Freddie Freeman is also doing solid work. Ultimately, he hits behind Ohtani and probably has benefitted from having him on the team and in front of him in the lineup. Teoscar Hernandez is having an exceptional season. Now, he hopes to stay hot in the second half of the season. Will Smith has also been a productive part of this offense and hopes to keep battering the baseball.

Knack has not reached the fifth inning in four of his past five outings, which has caused some strain for a bullpen that currently ranks fifth in team ERA. Additionally, the ninth-inning situation is murky. Evan Phillips is the unofficial closer. But Daniel Hudson and Alex Vesia have been getting their chances to close for the boys in blue.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani and friends can continue to drive in runs. Then, they need Knack to produce a quality start.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Giants have struggled to cover the spread this season. Likewise, the Dodgers are also not good at covering the odds. The Dodgers came into the week leading the series 6-3. But the Giants are 5-4 against the run-line record against the boys in blue, including 2-1 at Dodgers Stadium. We expect this game to go down to the wire. While the Dodgers may win this game, the Giants will find a way to cover the spread on the road.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)