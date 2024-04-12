Although their placement in the standings does not show it, the Vegas Golden Knights solidified their status as one of the most dangerous teams in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after coming away big winners at the NHL trade deadline. The addition of Noah Hanifin is a major reason why. He now figures to be a key component of their lofty ambitions for not only this postseason, but also the ones to come.
The Knights are signing the star defenseman to a huge eight-year contract extension worth $58.8 million, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. With Hanifin originally set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, fans will be relieved to cross off this big item on their summer to-do list.
Although the move complicates Vegas' salary cap situation, shoring up the blue line is essential. The contract is front-loaded and will pay him $29.4 million in total signing bonuses, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston. It also includes a no-trade clause for the first six years, which then becomes a 15-team no-trade clause for the final two seasons.
Amid all of the team's injury problems, Hanifin has been a durable and vital contributor on the ice since arriving from the Calgary Flames. He has nine points and a +7 rating in 16 games with the Golden Knights (35 points overall in 2023-24). His continued presence could stand out as a crucial difference-maker once the roster becomes whole again.
Hopefully, this deal will allow the 2018 All-Star to fully focus on helping this squad clinch the last Western Conference Wild Card spot and make some noise in the playoffs.
Golden Knights are running out of time to bring it all together
Vegas (42-28-8, 92 points) currently leads the St. Louis Blues by three points with four regular season games left to play. It has lost its last three games, though, including Wednesday's miserable road showing against the Edmonton Oilers. Hence, fans would be wise to not be overly confident until they see that coveted ‘x' next to their team's name.
Noah Hanifin can help the Golden Knights regain their footing in time. He pairs nicely with veteran and three-time All-Star Alex Pietrangelo, who will hopefully return from illness for Friday night's showdown with the Minnesota Wild.
If Bruce Cassidy's group avoids an unfathomable implosion, it can immediately go from precarious to lethal.