Malik Willis didn’t win the game, but he may have won himself a future. In Week 16, Willis seized a prime opportunity when it arrived in the most unforgiving of settings. It was on Soldier Field, against the Bears, with the NFC North on the line and the Packers’ season teetering. What followed was not just a competent relief appearance. It was a statement that will certainly force front offices to take notes. Agents will start making calls, and teams desperate for quarterback stability will quietly circle his name.

Willis shines as Packers fall

The Chicago Bears stunned the Packers 22–16 in overtime in Week 16 at Soldier Field. They rallied from a 16–6 deficit late in the fourth quarter to seize control of the NFC North. The loss dropped Green Bay to 9-5-1. It also swung the division race sharply in Chicago’s favor. The headline from the Packers’ side, though, wasn’t the collapse. It was the quarterback who nearly saved them.

Incumbent starter Jordan Love exited in the second quarter after sustaining a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit. That forced Willis into extended action in one of the highest-leverage situations of the NFL season. Willis responded with poise and production. He efficiently directed the offense, attacked downfield, and added value with his legs. He threw for over 120 yards with a touchdown, added more than 40 rushing yards, and accounted for three total scores without turning the ball over.

His night was highlighted by a 33-yard strike to Romeo Doubs and several off-schedule plays that kept Green Bay afloat. Ultimately, a botched fourth-down snap in overtime stalled the Packers’ final possession. Eventually, Caleb Williams’ 46-yard overtime bomb to DJ Moore sealed the Bears’ comeback. However, by then, Willis had already changed the conversation.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss why Willis is about to get paid after huge game vs. the Bears.

Thrown into chaos and thriving

What made Willis’ performance so compelling were both the stat line and the context. He wasn’t preparing all week to start. He wasn’t eased in with a conservative game plan. Willis entered cold, on the road, in brutal conditions, and with the Packers clinging to first place in the division.

When he came in against the run of play, he looked ready.

Willis completed the vast majority of his throws. He posted a passer rating well north of 120, and played turnover-free football. At one point, he rattled off a near-perfect stretch through the air. Willis showcased touch, decisiveness, and timing. Just as importantly, he punished Chicago when lanes opened, turning broken plays into positive gains with his legs.

Matt LaFleur didn’t hesitate to praise him afterward.

“I thought Malik went in there and did a helluva job,” LaFleur said. “He was poised, made some plays with his legs, made some plays with his arm, made some off-schedule plays.”

That composure matters. Teams aren’t just paying for arm talent anymore. They are also paying for calm.

Not an outlier

For those who have followed Willis’ arc in Green Bay, this performance wasn’t a shock. Last season, he won three games filling in for Love and demonstrated steady improvement as a decision-maker. What Saturday provided was scale. This was bigger than any spot start or midweek scramble. This was prime time in everything but name. He had to face the weather, rivalry, and postseason stakes amplifying every snap.

An anonymous NFL scout once remarked that Willis’ efficiency made you “wonder why you pay a QB $50 million.” That may be hyperbolic. However, it speaks to the value proposition. Willis offers mobility, command, and explosiveness at a fraction of the cost of top-tier starters.

And now, he’s shown he can deliver under fire.

The money conversation

Willis is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Performances like this accelerate timelines. Backup quarterbacks who can win games are no longer cheap. The league has seen this movie before. Gardner Minshew. Jacoby Brissett. Tyler Huntley. Teams pay for certainty at the position, even if it comes in relief form.

Article Continues Below

After Week 16, Willis’ market floor looks dramatically higher. A contract averaging $5 million per year now feels conservative. For a team needing a bridge starter, competition for a young quarterback, or a high-end No. 2 who won’t sink a season, Willis is suddenly one of the most intriguing names available.

Green Bay knows this. The Packers also know how fragile quarterback depth can be in a league where injuries dictate seasons.

Struggling to keep him

The Packers would love to retain Willis. That said, the economics may make that difficult. Love, of course, is the franchise. Resources will continue to funnel toward protecting and extending that investment. Paying top-tier backup money becomes complicated when another team might offer Willis a clearer path to starts and a larger role.

This is the reality of developing quarterbacks well. If you do it right, you don’t keep them all.

After Saturday, Willis didn’t just look like a capable backup. He looked like someone who could win games with a tailored offense and competent support.

One snap doesn’t erase the performance

Yes, the game ended with a botched snap and the Packers lost. However, NFL evaluators aren’t grading one moment. They are grading the body of work. As things stand, Willis’ body of work in Week 16 was overwhelmingly positive.

He processed quickly, protected the football, and elevated the offense. He did it in conditions that break quarterbacks.

That’s how careers change.

Betting on himself and winning

Malik Willis may not have asked for this moment, but he earned it. And in a league where quarterback desperation drives markets more than logic, his timing couldn’t have been better.

The Packers may have lost the game, but Willis likely secured his next contract. After this game in Chicago, the rest of the league is officially paying attention.