The Arizona Cardinals have not had the 2025 season they originally envisioned. Arizona is 3-11 headed and is headed into Week 16 on a six-game losing streak. Thankfully, the Cardinals should be getting some reinforcements on offense before a winnable matchup against the Falcons.

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to play in Week 16 per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Harrison has been dealing with a heel injury and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

The second-year receiver has not played since November 30th.

Harrison has only played in 10 games this season and is having a sophomore slump after an already disappointing rookie season. He has 40 receptions for 594 receiving yards and four touchdowns headed into Week 16.

Expectations were high for the former No. 4 overall pick when he came to the desert. But Harrison has struggled early in his career because of injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, and his own struggles.

Getting Harrison back is big news for a Cardinals offense that could really use some firepower.

QB Kyler Murray is out for the season which places backup Jacoby Brissett in the driver's seat for the rest of the year. Brissett should be excited to have Harrison to target alongside Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

Sunday's matchup does not have playoff implications for either team, but both teams will be playing for pride. And each coaching staff for their own job security.

Jonathan Gannon could be in danger of being fired after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Arizona hoped to take a big leap forward this season, but they went backwards instead. But perhaps a strong conclusion to the regular season could save his job.

Meanwhile, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is already under the microscope as his team is only 5-9 and does not have a first-round pick in April's draft.

It will be fascinating to see which team comes out on top in this one.

Cardinals vs. Falcons kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.