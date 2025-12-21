Bear Down, baby! The Chicago Bears broke their six-game losing streak at home against the Green Bay Packers in dramatic fashion. The Bears came back from a 16-6 deficit to win 22-16 and secure control of the NFC North. It was DJ Moore who dealt the final blow against the Packers, burning Keisean Nixon on a deep post route in overtime to secure the win.

The win left every fan in attendance speechless, as they could not comprehend the improbability of the win. That includes Moore's own son, who was hilariously bashful during the Bears' wide receiver's post-game interview.

Even DJ Moore's son was left speechless by that Packers-Bears ending 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbGl7KLMtQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Bears came into their game against the Packers without two of their best receivers in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. The onus was on Moore to step up, and he delivered. In a night where the Bears' wide receivers were struggling, Moore was the lone bright spot. He caught five of his seven targets for 97 yards.

His biggest impact moment came in overtime. After the Bears forced a turnover on downs in overtime, Chicago only needed a field goal to win the game. Instead, quarterback Caleb Williams connected with Moore on a deep post route to seal the game for the team. Moore seemed gassed in the Bears' last few drives, but the star wide receiver found another gear to secure the victory for his team.

With the win, the Bears now hold a massive lead over the entire NFC North for the division, with an outside shot of earning the first seed. This is miles beyond what anyone expected out of Chicago this season, and it's thanks in large part to new coach Ben Johnson's efforts. With just two games left in the schedule, the Bears are looking to secure their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.