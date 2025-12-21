The Pittsburgh Steelers are in do-or-die mode now. With just three games left in the season, the Steelers are locked into a battle with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North crown. That division title is both teams' only chance of winning a playoff spot, so both teams will be battling against each other in the last three weeks of the season.

The Steelers, unfortunately, are coming into the final leg of the race already hobbled. Star pass rusher TJ Watt has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Detroit Lions due to a partially collapsed lung. It's a dangerous ailment that could be life-threatening, so Pittsburgh is exercising an abundance of caution. That being said, the latest report on Watt seems to indicate that the Steelers pass rusher will be out for most of the final stretch of games.

“After missing two games due to a partially collapsed lung, T.J. Watt’s return to play remains murky and uncertain, per sources,” Adam Schefter reports. “Watt’s focus has been on getting healthy from his partially collapsed lung; returning to play is secondary, and has not been his focus. Doctors will assess how he feels next week to see if there’s even a chance to play in Week 17, but ideally Watt gets more time to recover from his lung injury that resulted in him being ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Detroit.”

The Steelers have an 8-6 record coming into Week 16, while the Ravens stand at 7-7. Both teams will face each other in the final week of the season. Should the Steelers win both of their games before then, they would guarantee their spot in the postseason. If they start losing, though, things get a little too complicated for their liking. Having Watt back would help, but his long-term health remains the top priority.

For now, the Steelers will focus their attention on the Detroit Lions. A win here would give Pittsburgh a much-needed boost in the playoff race.